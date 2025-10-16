FDA expands ground cinnamon recall over lead contamination risk, issues ‘serious health’ warning

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added more ground cinnamon products to its growing recall list after finding unsafe levels of lead, according to CT Post. The expanded warning, updated on October 10, urges people to check their spice racks and toss out any of the listed brands immediately. The agency began testing ground cinnamon earlier this year after initial recalls in March 2024. FDA has expanded its nationwide recall of ground cinnamon after detecting high lead levels in several brands.(Representational Image)

Officials said new samples from several states, including Connecticut, continue to test above acceptable limits. “Long-term exposure to elevated levels of lead can cause serious health issues, especially in infants and young children,” the FDA said in its latest notice.

Affected brands

The recall now includes ground cinnamon sold under multiple brand names: HATAE, Roshni, Durra, Wise Wife, Jiva Organic, Super Brand, Asli, El Chilar, Marcum, SWAD, Supreme Tradition, Compania Indillor Orientale, ALB Flavor, Shahzada, Spice Class, and La Frontera.

A complete list of affected products can be found on the FDA’s official website. The agency said it is working with state partners to continue testing and tracing the contamination source.

Lead exposure through diet is especially harmful to young children, the FDA noted. Even small amounts over time can impact brain development and cause learning or behavioral problems. Ground cinnamon, often used in foods like applesauce and baked goods, is a common ingredient in meals served to children.

Also Read: High levels of lead found in protein powders & shakes, experts in US issue warning, ‘We advise against…’

Ongoing concern over lead in food

According to CT Post, experts have said that lead can enter the food supply naturally when crops absorb it from contaminated soil or water. The metal’s widespread use in paint, gasoline, and plumbing materials over the past century has left traces in the environment that persist today.

While most industrial uses have been banned, some imported products still contain lead. The FDA emphasized that “there is no known safe level of exposure to lead.”

“While it is not possible to completely prevent lead from entering the food supply, for foods that contain lead, it may be possible to reduce the levels through changes to agricultural or manufacturing practices,” the agency said.

The FDA is continuing its investigation and advises consumers to monitor its website for updates on newly added brands.

Also Read: High levels of lead found in popular brands of protein powder and ready-to-drink shakes, reveals shocking new report

FAQs:

Which brands of cinnamon are recalled?

Brands include HATAE, Durra, Jiva Organic, SWAD and others are listed on the FDA’s site.

Why is cinnamon being recalled?

Elevated levels of lead were found in multiple ground cinnamon products.

Who is most at risk from lead exposure?

Infants and young children are especially vulnerable to its effects.

Where can consumers check the full list?

The complete recall list is available on the FDA’s official website.

Is any amount of lead considered safe?

No, the FDA states there is no safe level of lead exposure.