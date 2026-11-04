Former Xbox COO Helen Chiang, who spent 21 years at Microsoft, says she wasn't 'fired for policy violation'

“I stand by my record: both the results I delivered and the way I have treated people throughout my career. I won’t let speculation define my character or erase that record,” she added.

Chiang said the reports surrounding her exit had created an inaccurate picture of her and that she wanted to set the record straight. She also denied allegations of discrimination, bullying, harassment, insider trading, embezzlement or any other fraudulent activity.

“There has been some speculation about my abrupt departure from Microsoft, including claims that I was ‘fired for a policy violation’. That’s not accurate and while I won’t turn this into a play-by-play, silence should not be mistaken for agreement,” Chiang wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Former Xbox Chief Operating Officer (COO) Helen Chiang recently addressed her abrupt departure from Microsoft , denying claims that she was fired for violating company policies. In a LinkedIn post, Chiang said she did not leak confidential information, engage in misconduct or leave the company to join a competitor.

Chiang also dismissed speculation that she left Microsoft after being overlooked for a bigger role. She said she had not actively pursued higher positions or additional responsibilities since having children, adding that she had last interviewed for a job in 2011. “My reputation and results paved the way for the opportunities that followed. I went where the company believed I was needed and where I could have the greatest impact. I did not ask for my most recent role, either. I was promoted into it in July,” she said.

The former executive further expressed concerns about how fairness and accountability standards were applied in her case, saying she believed the matter deserved to be taken seriously. “I share this because I don’t want my departure reduced to an inaccurate story about incompetence, ambition for the next big job, or a Nelson-level scandal,” Chiang wrote.

“My story is about staying true to your core values, especially when it is hard. That’s the legacy I hope to leave behind,” she added.

(Also Read: Microsoft’s buyout offer to 60,000 staff includes base pay, health insurance, stock vesting: report)

Helen Chiang's Microsoft exit Chiang’s statement comes weeks after Microsoft terminated her employment following more than 21 years with the company. She had been promoted to become Xbox’s first-ever COO in July, but her stint in the role lasted only a few months.

According to a report by The Verge, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced Chiang’s departure in a brief internal memo. “Helen Chiang is leaving Microsoft today. I’m grateful for her years of service and wish her well,” Sharma reportedly said.

The reason behind Chiang’s sudden departure remains unclear. Reports had suggested that Microsoft terminated her employment over unspecified policy violations, but neither the company nor the reports had publicly detailed the alleged violations.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Chiang joined Microsoft’s gaming business in 2005 and went on to become one of the key figures behind the growth of the Minecraft franchise. She joined the Minecraft leadership team in 2014 and held several senior positions during her tenure.

Reflecting on her departure, Chiang thanked colleagues and others who had reached out with messages of support, recalling the relationships she had built over two decades. “This is not how I ever imagined my story here would end. And it is not the whole story,” she wrote in the LinkedIn post.