Goose found bleeding with rusty metal ring stuck around its beak in US, rescued

A Canada goose found bleeding on a busy sidewalk in Pennsylvania, US, with a rusty metal ring lodged around its bill has made a full recovery and been released into the wild following treatment at a wildlife rehabilitation centre. A goose was rescued in the US after a rusty metal ring around its bill left it injured. (Facebook/Raven Ridge Wildlife Center)

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According to UPI, the bird was spotted in downtown York in September. Residents became concerned after noticing it wandering among pedestrians and traffic, seemingly unaware of its surroundings.

Residents discover injured goose In a Facebook post, Raven Ridge Wildlife Center said the goose's behaviour was unusual because Canada geese do not typically walk along pavements in busy city areas.

When witnesses approached the bird, they noticed blood covering its head, neck and chest. A closer look revealed a metal ring stuck in its mouth.

After reviewing a video and hearing the witnesses' account, staff at the centre determined that the goose needed urgent assistance.

The bird was relatively easy to catch because it appeared dazed and injured. The centre thanked a woman named Misty and her husband for transporting it to its facility in Lancaster County.

Rusty ring left goose unable to eat or drink An examination revealed that the metal ring had become trapped around the lower part of the goose's bill and had remained there for an extended period.

"This ring had been lodged there for an extended period, resulting in worn wounds and cut skin around its mouth, which caused significant bleeding and discomfort," the centre said.

The bird was also underweight and severely dehydrated because the obstruction had prevented it from eating or drinking.

"The ring was removed, but the goose was so weak that it seemed to have lost all will to fight," the centre wrote.

Rescuers cleaned dried blood from its feathers, checked for other injuries and gave it a warm bath.

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Goose recovers and returns to the wild The treatment soon showed encouraging results.

"After being bathed in warm water, the goose began to respond positively, drinking fresh water, floating, and even grooming its matted chest feathers," the centre said.

Staff later confirmed that the bird had recovered fully and was released back into the wild.

"The goose was very photogenic and clearly felt better to be free again," the wildlife centre added.