Myrtle Beach Shooting: One dead, another injured and suspect arrested in late-night incident

One person has died and another is injured after a late-night shooting at a well-known restaurant in South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach. Police have confirmed an arrest in connection with the incident, according to a WMBF News report. As per the report, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that the officers responded to a call from Peaches Corner, which is located at N Ocean Boulevard, around 11.15 pm local time on Friday after receiving reports of a shooting inside the establishment. Late-night shooting at Myrtle Beach restaurant leaves one dead, one injured; suspect in custody.(Representative Image: Pexel)

Also Read: What's next for birthright citizenship as US Supreme Court's ruling expand Trump's power

Myrtle Beach shooting: What happened?

Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident began with an altercation between an employee of the establishment and another individual. The confrontation reportedly escalated, which resulted in gunfire inside the restaurant.

Authorities, according to another ABC news report, confirmed that two persons were struck by gunfire. One of the victims was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Also Read: Who is Mark Bezos? Jeff Bezos' rarely seen half-brother shines at Venice wedding as he resembles to This Hollywood star

Investigation continues in Marytle Beach shooting

The Myrtle Beach cops said they have taken one person into custody. However, they have not yet released the names of those involved in the incident. It is also not known whether the deceased was the employee or the patron involved in the altercation.

The officers have reviewed surveillance footage from the nearby establishments. Additionally, they have urged the public to assist with the investigation.

Appealing to the public, Myrtle Beach Police spokesperson asked witnesses or anyone with relevant information to reach out to the police department at: 843-918-1382.

Meanwhile, authorities have said more details will be released as they become available.

Third shooting since 2025 began

The shooting is the third incident that has taken place in the popular tourist section of Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard. In April, a mass shooting left one dead and 11 others injured. Earlier in June, the police responded to another shooting near the intersection of 9th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard. The authorities, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun report, stated that the incident happened at a similar hour to Friday’s shooting.

FAQs

Where did the shooting happen in Myrtle Beach?

The shooting took place at Peaches Corner, a restaurant located at 900 N. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

How many people were shot?

Two people were shot. One was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other was pronounced dead.

Was anyone arrested?

Yes, one person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity.