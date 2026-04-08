Viral video of Indian worker at 7-Eleven triggers US politician: ‘H-1B is a scam’

Congressman Brandon Gill has called for the abolishment of the H-1B visa programme after a video showing an Indian worker at a 7-Eleven in Texas went viral online. Gill, who serves as the US representative for Texas's 26th congressional district, is a Republican who has raised his voice against immigration earlier as well. Tyler Oliveira interviewed an Indian 7-Eleven worker who claimed to be in the US on an H-1B visa. (YouTube/@TylerOliveira)

The irony — as many on social media have pointed out — is that Gill is married to an Indian origin woman. His wife Danielle D’Souza is the daughter of Mumbai-born Trump ally Dinesh D’Souza.

(Also read: Texas Congressman married to Indian-origin woman slams migration, internet pulls up family photos)

US lawmakers reacts to viral 7-Eleven video Earlier this week, YouTuber Tyler Oliveira shared a video where he approached a worker at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Texas. The employee claimed to be in the US on an H-1B visa, which is reserved for skilled workers. When questioned, the 7-Eleven employee claimed to be from Andhra Pradesh in India.

The video, first posted on YouTube, was later shared on X by AF Post with the caption, “Tyler Oliveira shows an H-1B worker at 7/11. To be approved for an H-1B, it must be determined that there is no American talent that can fill the occupation.”

As the video went viral, Republican lawmaker Brandon Gill called for the H-1B programme to be scrapped completely. Reacting to the clip, Congressman Brandon Gill wrote, “H-1B is a scam and should be abolished.”