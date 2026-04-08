Viral video of Indian worker at 7-Eleven triggers US politician: ‘H-1B is a scam’
Congressman Brandon Gill has called for the abolishment of the H-1B visa programme after a video showing an Indian worker at a 7-Eleven in Texas went viral.
Congressman Brandon Gill has called for the abolishment of the H-1B visa programme after a video showing an Indian worker at a 7-Eleven in Texas went viral online. Gill, who serves as the US representative for Texas's 26th congressional district, is a Republican who has raised his voice against immigration earlier as well.
The irony — as many on social media have pointed out — is that Gill is married to an Indian origin woman. His wife Danielle D’Souza is the daughter of Mumbai-born Trump ally Dinesh D’Souza.
(Also read: Texas Congressman married to Indian-origin woman slams migration, internet pulls up family photos)
US lawmakers reacts to viral 7-Eleven video
Earlier this week, YouTuber Tyler Oliveira shared a video where he approached a worker at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Texas. The employee claimed to be in the US on an H-1B visa, which is reserved for skilled workers. When questioned, the 7-Eleven employee claimed to be from Andhra Pradesh in India.
The video, first posted on YouTube, was later shared on X by AF Post with the caption, “Tyler Oliveira shows an H-1B worker at 7/11. To be approved for an H-1B, it must be determined that there is no American talent that can fill the occupation.”
As the video went viral, Republican lawmaker Brandon Gill called for the H-1B programme to be scrapped completely. Reacting to the clip, Congressman Brandon Gill wrote, “H-1B is a scam and should be abolished.”
Last year, Gill had introduced the “New IDEA Act” which aimed to champion American workers by ensuring that businesses were not hiring unauthorized immigrants. The act proposed a set of measures aimed at discouraging the employment of undocumented workers and strengthening hiring verification systems in the United States.
(Also read: US influencer declares Dallas as the most ‘Indian place in America’, shares video)
Who is Brandon Gill?
Brandon Gill is an American politician and former investment banker currently serving as the US representative for Texas’s 26th congressional district.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and economics from Dartmouth College, where he led the conservative student newspaper The Dartmouth Review.
Gill began his professional life in finance on Wall Street before founding the conservative news outlet D.C. Enquirer in 2022.
In 2024 he ran for Congress as a Republican with endorsements from prominent party figures and won the seat for Texas’s 26th district, taking office in January 2025.
Gill married Danielle D'Souza, the daughter of conservative political commentator Dinesh D'Souza, in 2017. They have two children together.
(Also read: ‘I don’t eat with hands’: Brandon Gill’s Indian-origin wife defends Zohran Mamdani diss)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More