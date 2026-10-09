What happened to FGTeeV Duddy and his family? YouTuber clarifies bizarre rant with “demonic” mental health claim

"Come on, you know that that's not a way that I think of my family. I love my children and my [heart] with all my life," Duddy said.

In his follow-up livestream, Duddy immediately pushed back against the idea that his earlier comments represented his usual feelings toward his family. He stressed that he loves his children and does not view them in the way his previous remarks may have suggested.

However, Duddy returned to Instagram on Wednesday, October 7, to address his previous remarks. The FGTeeV creator sought to clear up his remarks about his family, stressing that his statements did not represent the way he truly feels about his children.

Duddy also said he had stopped trusting members of his own family, including his wife Samantha and their four children, Alexis, Michael, Chase, and Shawn. At one point, he referred to his family as “devil” and brought up convicted killer Chad Doerman while discussing his thoughts.

Popular YouTuber FGTeeV Duddy sparked concern on social media after going live on Instagram on Tuesday, October 6, where he made a series of unusual claims. During the livestream, he said his surname was “Pampena” and alleged that people were trying to “clone” him.

Duddy also insisted that there was “no strife” and said his faith in Jesus Christ had left him feeling at peace. He credited his belief for the positive change in his life. "He changed my life."

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The family-gaming YouTuber then shifted the conversation toward mental health, where he made another controversial statement about how certain issues are perceived.

"But one thing's for sure. A lot of y'all, what you think are mental health problems are actually demonic," he said.

What’s happening with FGTeeV Duddy? The YouTuber then expressed his gratitude to everyone who had kept him in their prayers. He even delivered a brief rap about those prayers before once again saying that he was at peace and firmly grounded in his faith.

Wrapping up his message, Duddy spoke confidently about how he feels at this point in his life and reaffirmed the importance of Jesus Christ in his life.

"I don't care who believes... I've never been better in my entire life. That's Jesus Christ for you," Duddy mentioned.

Chad Doerman reference explained His latest comments came just one day after the YouTuber made the remarks about his family during his October 6 Instagram Live. At the time, Duddy described his family as “all the devil” and “all demons” while saying that he could not “trust” them.

"I want to say without a doubt that… my whole family, everybody in it, they are all devils, they are all demons. I know you guys are gonna think I am crazy, but I want you to look up Chad Doerman… who killed his three kids,” he had said.

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During that same livestream, Duddy told viewers to look up Chad Doerman, referencing the convicted killer's case while discussing a Bible passage involving Abraham and Isaac.

“Chad Doerman said God told him to kill his children because he saw a Bible verse about Abraham sacrificing Isaac. So, he went home and killed his kids because the devil can use anything. And the greatest trick that the devil ever played was that he didn’t exist,” Duddy elaborated.

The reference added another layer of confusion to an already unusual livestream and drew further attention to his comments about his family.