Viral video: Woman’s reel on airport baggage carousel sparks anger among X users

A video of a woman lying on a baggage carousel at an airport was shared online, and it has sparked fury among netizens. People condemned the reckless behaviour and argued that her stunt showed a blatant disregard for safety protocols. The image shows a woman lying on an airport baggage carousel. (Screengrab)

The video is being circulated across various social media platforms, including X. The clip, reshared on the microblogging site, shows a woman standing in front of a baggage carousel. She then climbs onto the conveyor belt and eventually lies down. The video ends with her getting down and looking at the camera.

Take a look at this video of this stunt:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 3.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. From calling the woman’s stunt ‘atrocious’ to asking authorities to take strict actions, people posted varied comments while reacting to the video. A few also suggested that she should be fined for her stunt.

What did X users say about this stunt video?

“Arrest her for damaging the conveyor belt,” demanded an X user.

“Now, if people try to say anything to such people, they will be called trolls,” joined another.

“They should be booked in the cargo and sent to some obscure land where they can make videos peacefully without distracting others,” sarcastically added a third.

“Had her dress been caught between the conveyor blades, it could have chopped her. It's serrated steel, like a knife, and is quite sharp due to constant erosion,” commented a fourth.

“The problem is not that she made this video. The real problem is that she has an audience for this rubbish,” expressed a fifth.

“What is she doing there? I mean, why is she doing that stunt?” wrote a sixth.