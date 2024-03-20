Washington to Mumbai flight ticket for just 19,000? This economy class deal sparks chatter on X

A man was searching for flight tickets from Mumbai to Washington for April 25 when he came across a steal deal - a connecting flight for just ₹19,000. Since it seemed too cheap to believe, the man took screenshots of the unbeatable prices and shared them on social media. As expected, many people were sceptical and searched for themselves to confirm the validity of the deal. The flight, as per the X user, will depart from Washington Dulles and make a stopover in Jeddah before continuing on to Mumbai.(REUTERS)

“Washington to Mumbai flight for ₹19,000,” wrote X user Phalgun while sharing a screenshot on the microblogging platform.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He expressed his shock over the situation and wrote, “How is this possible?”

“Went until payment page. Includes regular two check-in baggage too!” he further shared.

The screenshot shows economy flight tickets offered by several travel companies for the route from Washington to Mumbai. As per the screenshot, FlightNetwork is offering the cheapest flight ticket at just ₹18,770. GotoGate and Cleartrip are offering flights for the same route for just ₹19,332 and 19,815, respectively.

The image also shows the route of a connecting flight from Washington to Mumbai. The flight will depart from Washington Dulles and make a stopover in Jeddah before continuing on to Mumbai.

Take a look at his tweet below:

The tweet was shared on March 20. It has since accumulated over 62,100 views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Hacks to find cheap flights online

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Someone might have messed with the backend!” posted an individual.

Another asked, “Are you serious?” To this, Phalgun replied, “Very much.”

“Crazy! Just confirmed myself. On April 17, ₹18,000, Saudia Airlines,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this?