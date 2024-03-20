 Washington to Mumbai flight ticket for just ₹19,000? This economy class deal sparks chatter on X | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Washington to Mumbai flight ticket for just 19,000? This economy class deal sparks chatter on X

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 20, 2024 03:26 PM IST

After an X user shared a screenshot claiming that a connecting flight from Washington to Mumbai costs just ₹19,000, many people couldn’t believe their eyes.

A man was searching for flight tickets from Mumbai to Washington for April 25 when he came across a steal deal - a connecting flight for just 19,000. Since it seemed too cheap to believe, the man took screenshots of the unbeatable prices and shared them on social media. As expected, many people were sceptical and searched for themselves to confirm the validity of the deal.

The flight, as per the X user, will depart from Washington Dulles and make a stopover in Jeddah before continuing on to Mumbai.(REUTERS)
The flight, as per the X user, will depart from Washington Dulles and make a stopover in Jeddah before continuing on to Mumbai.(REUTERS)

Read| You can get cheaper Air India Express tickets but on this one condition: Details

“Washington to Mumbai flight for 19,000,” wrote X user Phalgun while sharing a screenshot on the microblogging platform.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He expressed his shock over the situation and wrote, “How is this possible?”

“Went until payment page. Includes regular two check-in baggage too!” he further shared.

The screenshot shows economy flight tickets offered by several travel companies for the route from Washington to Mumbai. As per the screenshot, FlightNetwork is offering the cheapest flight ticket at just 18,770. GotoGate and Cleartrip are offering flights for the same route for just 19,332 and 19,815, respectively.

The image also shows the route of a connecting flight from Washington to Mumbai. The flight will depart from Washington Dulles and make a stopover in Jeddah before continuing on to Mumbai.

Take a look at his tweet below:

The tweet was shared on March 20. It has since accumulated over 62,100 views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Hacks to find cheap flights online

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Someone might have messed with the backend!” posted an individual.

Another asked, “Are you serious?” To this, Phalgun replied, “Very much.”

“Crazy! Just confirmed myself. On April 17, 18,000, Saudia Airlines,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Washington to Mumbai flight ticket for just 19,000? This economy class deal sparks chatter on X
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On