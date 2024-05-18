 Who is Max the cat? University honours feline with ‘doctor of litter-ature’ degree | Trending - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Who is Max the cat? University honours feline with ‘doctor of litter-ature’ degree

AP
May 18, 2024

The famous cat Max, who got a degree, lives in a house with his human family on the street leading to the university campus.

A Vermont university has bestowed the honorary degree of “doctor of litter-ature” on Max the cat, a beloved member of its community, ahead of students' graduation on Saturday.

This photo shows Max the Cat in Vermont State University Castleton. (AP)
This photo shows Max the Cat in Vermont State University Castleton. (AP)

Vermont State University’s Castleton campus is honoring the feline not for his mousing or napping, but for his friendliness.

“Max the Cat has been an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years,” the school said in a Facebook post.

Take a look at the post:

How did Facebook users react?

The viral Facebook post prompted people to post various reactions. A few also shared heart emoticons.

“This is wonderful! Thank you VTSU for doing this!” wrote a Facebook user.

“This is so cool,” added another.

“Great. Now my accomplishments as an senior computer specialists are being outstripped by a cat who graduated college. Great,” joked a third.

The popular tabby lives in a house with his human family on the street that leads to the main entrance to campus.

“So he decided that he would go up on campus, and he just started hanging out with the college students, and they love him," owner Ashley Dow said Thursday.

He's been socializing on campus for about four years, and students get excited when they see him. They pick him up and take selfies with him, and he even likes to go on tours with prospective students that meet at a building across from the family's house, she said.

“I don't even know how he knows to go, but he does," Dow said. “And then he'll follow them on their tour.”

The students refer to Dow as Max's mom, and graduates who return to town sometimes ask her how Max is doing.

Max won't be participating in the graduation, though. His degree will be delivered to Dow later.

