William Shatner recalls auctioning kidney stone for $75,000 for charity: 'We gave Habitat for Humanity $100,000'

Hollywood actor William Shatner recently opened up about the bizarre story of how a kidney stone that he had passed went on the auction block in 2006. The Star Trek star, 95, spoke about the auction on a recent episode of Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny, explaining that the incident took place back in 2006, while he was starring on Boston Legal. William Shatner said a Canadian gambling company bought his kidney stone for $75,000 in 2006. (AP)

“I have a kidney stone and the guy takes it out, here it is, a little black pellet. Thank God it’s gone,” Shatner recalled. “A week later, I get a phone call from a Canadian gambling company who, by law, can’t advertise. So what they do... they find ways of doing it.”

“So, they said to me on the phone, ‘We’ll buy your kidney stone.’ And I thought, ‘A bloody kidney stone? It’s been thrown away a week ago.’ So I went to the doctor. I said, ‘Have you got [my] kidney stone?’ He handed me the kidney stone, and I gave it to them, and they auctioned it off for $75,000,” he said.

Money used to build a home for a family Shatner revealed that the proceeds from the auction were combined with funds raised by the cast of Boston Legal to support Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organisation that helps families access affordable housing. The combined contribution amounted to $100,000, which was used to purchase a home in Louisiana for a family of five.

“Bought a house with … Habitat for Humanity,” Shatner said, recalling the outcome of the fundraiser. He added that, the last time he checked, the family was still living in the house.

“My kidney stone plus $25,000 raised from the cast [of Boston Legal]. We gave Habitat for Humanity $100,000 to make a home for a family,” he said.

Boston Legal, which aired from 2004 to 2008, also starred James Spader, Lake Bell and Julie Bowen.

CBS News reported in 2006 that Shatner had sold it to the company for $25,000 before they auctioned it off.

(Also Read: 'I don't have long to live, my time is very limited', Star Trek's William Shatner talks about his mortality)

William Shatner’s recent memoir On the work front, the 95-year-old actor recently released a memoir titled ‘William Shatner… And You’, which was published on August 31. The book brings together his own stories and perspectives alongside accounts from people who have shared his life.

Speaking to People magazine in an earlier interview, Shatner said his connection with fans had been one of his greatest joys. “My greatest joy has been the connection I’ve shared with fans over the years. William Shatner…And You is a celebration of them: their stories, their passion and the bond we’ve built together,” he said.