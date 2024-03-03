World Dosa Day: Swiggy delivered 29 million dosas in the past year, averaging 122 pieces per minute

Crispy dosas are a popular meal for many people worldwide. Whether you have a plain dosa, masala dosa, or one which is simply laden with spices, this dish, along with sambhar and various chutneys, makes for a satisfying meal that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. In honour of World Dosa Day, today, March 3, Swiggy revealed in a report that between February 25, 2023, and February 25, 2024, the company delivered a staggering 29 million dosas. On average, that's 122 dosas per minute. Cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai are leading. As per Swiggy, the classic masala dosa took centre stage as the crowd favourite across India. (Unsplash)

As per the report, the dosa capital of India, Bangalore, has not only topped the chart but also outperformed other large cities, placing twice as many dosa orders as Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata altogether. In an unexpected turn of events, Chandigarh, which is well-known for its buttery parathas, embraced masala dosa as its new favourite food. Dosa was also among the most ordered dishes in Ranchi, Coimbatore, Pune, and Bhopal. (Also Read: Raipur's ‘blue ocean dosa’ raises eyebrows. Would you dare try it?)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A single Swiggy user from Coimbatore emerged as the dosa champion of the country, ordering an impressive 447 plates of dosas in the past year.

During major events such as the cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and Ramadan, dosa was found to be the most frequently ordered dish. Additionally, during Navratri, it was the most popular vegetarian dish. The prime time for dosa cravings was during breakfast hours, followed by dinner. Chennai emerged as the city with the strongest affinity towards dosas for dinner, while Hyderabad has played a significant role in solidifying dosa’s position as a favourite snack-time dish. (Also Read: ₹600-640 for a dosa? Mumbai Airport eatery under fire for overpriced menu)

Among the various varieties of dosa, the classic masala dosa took centre stage as the crowd favourite across India, followed by plain dosa, set dosa, onion dosa and butter masala dosa.