World's youngest self-made female billionaire says $2.6 billion fortune hasn't changed her life, still works 14 hours a day

Luana Lopes Lara, the 30-year-old co-founder and chief operating officer of prediction market platform Kalshi, has become the world's youngest self-made female billionaire, with an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion. However, despite her newfound wealth, the Brazilian entrepreneur says her daily routine remains largely unchanged, including working 12 to 14 hours a day and rarely taking time off. World's youngest self-made female billionaire revealed she still worked 12 to 14 hours a day despite her wealth. (Instagram/luana_lopes_lara)

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Speaking to Fortune, Lara revealed that becoming a billionaire has not significantly changed her spending habits.

Billionaire status hasn't changed her lifestyle “When I say it didn’t change my life much, it’s because I think that I’ve always been laser-focused” on building Kalshi, Lara told Fortune Daily's Ellie Austin.

“Maybe I’ll get a fancier lunch once in a while because I want to eat nice.”

Before entering the technology industry, Lara trained to become a professional ballerina in Brazil. Coming from a middle-class family, she now finds her billionaire status difficult to fully comprehend.

While she occasionally spends money on meals with friends, Lara has also treated her family to a Christmas Mass visit to the Vatican. Beyond these experiences, she says her focus remains firmly on growing Kalshi rather than enjoying expensive luxuries.

The entrepreneur described her personal wealth and the company's soaring valuation as measures of success rather than something that defines her life.

Kalshi's soaring valuation and legal challenges Kalshi allows users to trade contracts predicting the outcomes of events, including elections, sporting competitions and economic decisions.

The company's valuation climbed from $2 billion in June 2025 to $11 billion by December before reaching $22 billion in May 2026.

According to a Reuters report, Kalshi was in talks in September to raise another $1 billion at a valuation of approximately $40 billion.

However, the company's rapid expansion has also attracted legal scrutiny. Several US states have challenged its sports-related contracts, arguing that they constitute illegal gambling.

Kalshi maintains that it operates a federally regulated financial exchange rather than a traditional sportsbook.

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“We don’t make money like a sportsbook,” Lara told Fortune Daily.

She defended prediction markets, arguing that they can produce valuable forecasts by combining information from people willing to back their predictions financially.

Meanwhile, Kalshi co-founder and CEO Tarek Mansour has suggested that the ongoing regulatory dispute could eventually reach the US Supreme Court.