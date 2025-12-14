‘WWE Sunday dhamaka’: Raging bulls lock horns on Delhi road, bring traffic to a halt

Two raging bulls locked horns in the middle of a Delhi road, bringing the traffic to a temporary standstill. The bulls collided with several vehicles and dropped a scooter on the road. The clip went viral after a person uploaded a video of the fight on Instagram. A clash between two bulls on a busy Delhi road disrupted traffic.(Instagram/@praveen_aggarwal_87)

Viral bull fight on Delhi road

In the clip, two fully grown bulls suddenly locked horns on a busy Delhi road. While it was not clear what triggered the fight, the animals appeared completely unbothered by their surroundings as they continued to clash. Most people on the road were left terrified by the scene. However, a few could be seen following the bulls from a distance and attempting to film the encounter, while some residents tried to chase the animals away. Eventually, one of the bulls backed off and ran away, with the other following shortly after.

Many people can be seen recording the event as the bulls fight it out.

Another video shows the bulls still fighting, while army personnel try to separate and capture them.

Instagram users react to viral bull fight

After a user named Santosh Kumar posted the brief clip on Instagram, several people left their thoughts in the comment section. A user described the event as “WWE Sunday dhamaka”.

During the fight, the bulls were seen hitting a Wagon R on the road. Referring to that moment, one user commented, “Wagon R be like Mujhe kyun toda.” At one point, the two bulls also pushed past an Army Safari. Several users joked that the animals spared the vehicle out of respect for the Indian Army. “Army ki gaadi hai, pehle inko jaane dete hain phir ladte hain,” one wrote, while another added, “Army ki gaadi ko izzat se side de diya.” Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The intense clash brought traffic to a standstill, as seen in the video clips circulating online. The viral video once again highlighted that when it comes to travelling in Delhi, no journey is entirely uneventful.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)