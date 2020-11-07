e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: It’s a romance face-off between Jasmin-Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli-Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav-Rubina. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: It’s a romance face-off between Jasmin-Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli-Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav-Rubina. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: The episode will have the contestants trying to outdo each other while performing to hit Hindi film songs, with many opting for romantic tracks and appearing in pairs. Watch here.

tv Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 11:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will see a dance-off between contestants.
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will see a dance-off between contestants.
         

A lot has happened on Bigg Boss 14 and a lot is likely to happen in the coming days - what remains a constant is the daily dose of entertainment. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see all the potential pairs compete with each other to prove who is the best of the lot. Promos from Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu even Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia trying to outdo one another.

In one of the promos, actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan was seeing saying that the journey of Bigg Boss 14 would be celebrated here because ‘abhi nahin toh kabhi nahin’ (there is never a right moment for celebration). It then showed Jasmin and Aly dance to a Hindi film song. A few second into the promo and we could see Abhinav serenading his wife Rubina singing hit song - Tu Hai Biwi No 1. They also shared a kiss onscreen.

 
 

Later, we saw Rahul Vaidya dance to the hit Shah Rukh Khan song - I Am The Best from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. The episode will also see guests coming in; the video showed choreographer turned director Remo D Souza accompanied by Salman Yusuf, Punit Pathak and Shaki Mohan. Salman and other male contestants were also seen doing a tricky dance step with Salman Yusuf.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu pose in front of Gateway of India, her dainty mangalsutra is like nothing we’ve seen before

Another promo showed Eijas and Pavitra, who otherwise enjoy a blow-hot-blow-cold relationship on the show, also dance but more like they were competing with themselves rather than with others. Another duo that danced was Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu. In an interview to Hindustan Times, ousted contestant Nishant Malkhani had said that Jaan had a huge crush on Nikki.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
JD(U) minister booked for murder, blames political rivals
JD(U) minister booked for murder, blames political rivals
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
I-T raids at Kerala church, foreign funding rules violation detected
I-T raids at Kerala church, foreign funding rules violation detected
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
i20 effect? Tata Altroz XM+, with 7-inch touchscreen, launched at ₹6.6 lakh
i20 effect? Tata Altroz XM+, with 7-inch touchscreen, launched at ₹6.6 lakh
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In