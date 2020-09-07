Bigg Boss Telugu 4 with Nagarjuna as host launched, 16 contestants enter the show

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu went on air on Sunday. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna returns as the host of the show for the second time in a row. The first and second seasons of the show were hosted by actors Jr NTR and Nani respectively.

After weeks of speculations, the final 16 contestants to enter the show are Monal Gajjar, Surya Kiran, Lasya Reddy, Abijeet Duddala, Sujatha, Mehaboob Shaikh, Devi Nagavalli, Alekhya Harika, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva.

Monal Gajjar

Actor Monal Gajjar made her acting debut with 2012 Telugu film Sudigadu. Having predominantly worked in Telugu films, she has also worked in Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi industries. She was last seen on screen in Hindi film Kaagaz.

Surya Kiran

Filmmaker Surya Kiran is best known for directing Telugu films Dhana 51 with Sumanth and Raju Bhai starring Manchu Manoj.

Lasya Manjunath

Lasya is a popular face on television. She has anchored several shows and is well-known among Telugu households.

Abijeet Duddala

Abijeet made his acting debut with Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu campus drama Life is Beautiful. On the entering the show, he’s said he can’t believe he’s on the show Bigg Boss.

Sujatha

A news anchor, Sujatha gained immense popularity by reading news in Telangana accent. She was known for her satirical take on several serious topics while reading news.

Mehaboob Shaikh

Mehaboob is one of the few social media sensations to enter the house this year.

Devi Nagavalli

A popular news reader, Devi will bring her real-world experiences as a reporter turned news reader into the house.

Alekhya Harika

A popular Youtuber, Alekhya is the second big social media sensation to enter the house.

Amma Rajasekhar

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Amma Rajasekhar entered the house with some tips from his choreographer friend and last season’s key contestant Baba Bhaskar.

Karate Kalyani

Known for her karate skills, Kalyan gained some popularity after playing minor comic roles in several Telugu films.

Noel Sean

Known for his minor roles in films such as Eega, Magadheera and Premam; Noel is also a well established rapper and composer.

Divi Vadthya

Known for playing a brief role in Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi, Divi entered the house and charmed everyone with her pleasing personality.

Akhil Sarthak

Akhil is a popular television actor. He’s popular for starring in the show Kalyani. A fitness freak, Akhil is said to never miss a day at the gym. Last year, he was the second runner up as the most desirable men on TV.

Gangavva

57-year-old Gangavva, a Youtuber, has to be the most exciting contestant of this year on the show. She’s the oldest member on the show.

Two other contestants are actor Syed Sohel Ryan and TV anchor Ariyana Glory. Both of them are yet to enter the house.

