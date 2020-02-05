e-paper
Home / TV / Divyanka Tripathi asks husband Vivek Dahiya ‘Aata Kya Khandala’, his response is hilarious. See pics

Divyanka Tripathi asks husband Vivek Dahiya ‘Aata Kya Khandala’, his response is hilarious. See pics

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya shared adorable Instagram posts for each other. See the pictures here.

tv Updated: Feb 05, 2020 14:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are winning hearts with their cute banter.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are winning hearts with their cute banter.
         

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi shared a loved-up photo with her husband and television actor Vivek Dahiya on Instagram with a filmy caption. “Aata kya Khandala?” she wrote, making a reference to the popular song from Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer Ghulam.

Vivek’s response to Divyanka’s “offer” was hilarious. He shared another picture of the two of them on Instagram and wrote, “Offer deke khud hi Sharma gayi (She herself got shy after making an offer).”

 

View this post on Instagram

Aata kya Khandala?

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

 

Divyanka and Vivek, who got married in 2016, worked together in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their mutual friend and co-star Pankaj Bhatia played Cupid and set them up, as he felt that they would be very compatible and should get married to each other.

The couple got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Bhopal on July 8, 2016. The wedding was a close-knit affair with around 200 guests in attendance.

Also see | Bigg Boss 13 promo: Asim Riaz is asked if he has a habit of lying about his girlfriends, Sidharth Shukla claps

Earlier, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Vivek said that he was lucky to have her in his life, and that marriage had changed him for the better. “I am the same guy. I am living more free-spiritedly. She is such a supportive partner. She lets me be me. At the same time, I have become more responsible towards life and my family. Divyanka is a motivator and I feel blessed to have someone like her as my partner,” he said.

Divyanka and Vivek participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and beat Abigail Jain and Sanam Johar to win the trophy.

Recently, Divyanka shot for an advertisement with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and shared a video in which he was seen holding her dupatta. As she asked her fans to suggest captions, her husband Vivek came up with the best one: “When it’s #BigB it’s #BigDeal.”

