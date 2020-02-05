Divyanka Tripathi asks husband Vivek Dahiya ‘Aata Kya Khandala’, his response is hilarious. See pics

tv

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi shared a loved-up photo with her husband and television actor Vivek Dahiya on Instagram with a filmy caption. “Aata kya Khandala?” she wrote, making a reference to the popular song from Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer Ghulam.

Vivek’s response to Divyanka’s “offer” was hilarious. He shared another picture of the two of them on Instagram and wrote, “Offer deke khud hi Sharma gayi (She herself got shy after making an offer).”

Divyanka and Vivek, who got married in 2016, worked together in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their mutual friend and co-star Pankaj Bhatia played Cupid and set them up, as he felt that they would be very compatible and should get married to each other.

The couple got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Bhopal on July 8, 2016. The wedding was a close-knit affair with around 200 guests in attendance.

Earlier, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Vivek said that he was lucky to have her in his life, and that marriage had changed him for the better. “I am the same guy. I am living more free-spiritedly. She is such a supportive partner. She lets me be me. At the same time, I have become more responsible towards life and my family. Divyanka is a motivator and I feel blessed to have someone like her as my partner,” he said.

Divyanka and Vivek participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and beat Abigail Jain and Sanam Johar to win the trophy.

Recently, Divyanka shot for an advertisement with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and shared a video in which he was seen holding her dupatta. As she asked her fans to suggest captions, her husband Vivek came up with the best one: “When it’s #BigB it’s #BigDeal.”

