Krushna Abhishek reveals sister Arti Singh still has a Bigg Boss 13 hangover in hilarious video. Watch

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 11:58 IST

After spending four and a half months in the Bigg Boss house, finalist Arti Singh has a major Bigg Boss 13 hangover. Her brother Krushna Abhishek revealed the same with a hilarious selfie video shared on his Instagram account.

In the clip, Arti is seen sleeping with her head on Krushna’s shoulder. She remains unresponsive as he repeatedly tells her to eat, reacting only when he imitates Bigg Boss’s voice and repeats the instruction. “Arre kya ho gaya tere ko, normal ho jaa (What happened to you? Return to normalcy)!” he then says, at which she hugs him and starts laughing.

“Big boss ke ghar ka asarr chuttt nahi raha. See how Arti is behaving in the house. @artisingh5 @bigbossss__khabri,” Krushna captioned the video.

Arti made it to the top 5 of Bigg Boss 13, and her brother expressed his pride in an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of her kissing him, he wrote, “First meeting with my lovely sis Arti after she came out of the big boss house. U r a winner for us didn’t think u would go this far. u hv earned respect and played with dignity love u #bigboss.”

On Bigg Boss 13, Arti had shared a traumatic memory of her servant attempting to rape her when she was 13. However, Krushna tried to downplay it and said in a recent interview that she said too much in the “flow” and that the servant ran away before the attempt could happen.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arti defended Krushna and said that it was the “normal reaction of a brother”. She said, “Krushna is my brother. My brother and my mother are upset because I am yet to get married. He did not say it didn’t happen, he said that I said a bit too much in flow. He was of the view that I should have spoken only 3 lines, what was the need for 10 lines. This is a normal reaction of a brother.”

“What Krushna meant was atleast I was safe, nothing happened. For him it is nothing because I was safe. He will want me to cut it short, he wouldn’t want me to talk about it so much. He wasn’t proving me wrong and said it in a protective streak,” she added.

