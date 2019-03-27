Modi Journey Of A Common Man trailer: Mahesh Thakur, Faisal Khan star in this web series on PM Narendra Modi

The trailer of a new web series Modi Journey Of A Common Man on PM Narendra Modi was unveiled on Tuesday. The nearly three and a half minute trailer shows the journey of a teenager, who sells tea on the railway platform in Vadnagar, Gujarat to his rise as one of the most prominent leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The trailer shows PM Modi and his years spent as a ‘yogi’, witnessing Emergency, rise as a young leader and later as the chief minister of Gujarat. The trailer is peppered with lines such as ‘Even God is not as important as the nation. No religion is as important as our independence. Prayers are not as important as our democracy.’

The trailer stars three actors who play PM Modi in three different stages in his life — Faisal Khan (teenage), Ashish Sharma (adult) and Mahesh Thakur (old). The series has been directed by Umesh Shukla, known for films like Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal starrer Oh My God and Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out.

The web series will start streaming from April 2019. Apart from this, there is another biopic in the pipeline, which stars Vivek Oberoi in the main lead. Directed by Omung Kumar, it also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta and Anjan Shrivastav.

The Vivek Oberoi film was recently in news when Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar’s name appeared as one of the seven lyricists in the final title card. This came to light when its trailer was unveiled on March 21. Akhtar took to Twitter to issue a rejoinder stating that he had not written any songs for the film.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 17:18 IST