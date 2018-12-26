On Kapil Sharma show, Ranveer Singh says wife Deepika Padukone decides his clothes now

On December 29, the first episode of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will begin with the guests being Team Simmba including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and director Rohit Shetty. The show will be back after almost a year.

Before that, one has been introduced to bits of information from the show, as part of its promotions. Now, it has come to light that during the course of the show, Kapil asked Ranveer about his sartorial sense. Here’s what happened next. Kapil asked the newly married Ranveer if Deepika decides what he will wear now. To it, Ranveer wholeheartedly agreed and said that it was indeed Deepika who decides what he will wear. In fact, she manages his wardrobe now.

It may be recalled that Ranveer is the wild child of the fashion world, sporting the most bizarre of clothes, with elan. For the inaugural episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, he wore a velvet maroon jacket. Commenting on his choice, he said: “I’m looking like a tempting Red Velvet Cake today.”

In the promotional video clips doing the rounds, the Kapil Sharma brand of humour continues — in one, Kiku Sharda, who plays Kapil’s cook on the show, appears dancing to Bajirao Mastani song, ‘Malhari’. Kapil snubs him to which Kiku reacts that it is exactly for this attitude Deepika left him for Ranveer. As Kapil sports a sullen look, Kiku mockingly adds: Ab aap woh karein — move on.”

In another video clip, Chandan Prabhakar teases Kapil, saying: Sunna hai shaadi ke baad, chehre par khushi chhaa jaati hai. Sunna hai, Deepika Ranveer ko, Kappu ka jeeja kehke bulaati hai.”

The inaugural episode of the show will also feature Salman Khan (who is also producing the show) in the first episode along with his father Salim and brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 13:15 IST