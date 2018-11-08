This is how Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula and other TV stars celebrated Diwali. See pic

Not just the big Bollywood stars, but many other celebs, particularly from the television industry also celebrated the festival of lights with much fanfare. It was light, diyas, puja and sweets for these stars while some took to social media to wish everyone for Diwali.

Among them was talented actor Vikram Massey, who started out with TV serials like Balika Badhu and has successfully graduated to Bollywood films, in a video clip wished everyone a cracker-less and pollution free Diwali.

The newly married couple, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula, too celebrated their first Diwali post marriage. Sharing a picture of the two of them, he wrote: “Happy Diwali everyone spread love n happiness.” Prince also put up Instagram stories of Yuvika lighting sparklers with his the rest of family. Yuvika too put up an identical picture.





Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia too posted a picture with his actor wife Kanchi Kaul (known for Ek Ladki Anjaani Si) and wrote: “Happy diwali #mypataka #festive.” His wife Kanchi too shared a picture with their kids and wrote: “#happydiwali from our home to all of our insta fam !! ???? #aboutlastnight #festive #homeiswheretheheartis #myeverythings #happynewyear @shabirahluwalia.”

Actor Karan Patel too was spotted with his wife and so was the couple, Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij.

Sharing a family photo, Jay Bhanushali wrote, “May The Beauty Of Deepavali Season, Fill Your Home With Happiness, And May The Coming Year, Provide You With All, That Bring You Joy! From Bhanushali and Family to all.”

Naagin actor Anita Hassanandani too shared a picture with her husband Rohit Reddy, Anita wrote: “Happy Diwali from us!”

Kishwer Merchant posted a picture of herself and wrote: “Happy Diwali.” She also posted picture with husband Suyyash Reddy and wrote: “Diwali Celebration with @suyyashrai at @onboardfilms.” she also posted Instagram story of them doing puja.

Check out all the pictures here:

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 17:17 IST