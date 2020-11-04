Trump addresses nation from the White House

us-presidential-election

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:26 IST

After Biden’s speech, US President Donald Trump addressed his supporters from the White House saying, “A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise” the millions of people who voted for Trump. He attacked legitimate vote counting efforts suggesting attempts to tally all ballots amounted to disenfranchising his supporters. He insisted that states where vote tallies currently show him leading should be called in his favor, despite significant outstanding votes yet to be counted.

“Millions and millions of people voted for us,” Trump said in the East Room.

“We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off,” and said that he was preparing to declare victory earlier in the evening.

Trump claimed a fraud was being committed, “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country.”

Despite millions of votes still outstanding, Trump said, “Frankly we did win this election.” He added that he would to the US Supreme Court and said that he wanted “all voting to stop.” He also claimed victory in Georgia and North Carolina.

Vice President Mike Pence accompanied President Trump in the address and thanked them for casting their votes for 4 more years of President Trump. He said, “We will make America great again, again.”