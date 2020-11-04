e-paper
Home / US Presidential Election / Trump addresses nation from the White House

Trump addresses nation from the White House

President Trump alongwith Vice President Mike Pence declares victory in the US presidential polls.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump claps alongside US First Lady Melania Trump after speaking during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
US President Donald Trump claps alongside US First Lady Melania Trump after speaking during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
         

After Biden’s speech, US President Donald Trump addressed his supporters from the White House saying, “A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise” the millions of people who voted for Trump. He attacked legitimate vote counting efforts suggesting attempts to tally all ballots amounted to disenfranchising his supporters. He insisted that states where vote tallies currently show him leading should be called in his favor, despite significant outstanding votes yet to be counted.

“Millions and millions of people voted for us,” Trump said in the East Room.

“We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off,” and said that he was preparing to declare victory earlier in the evening.

Click here for complete coverage of US Presidential elections.

Trump claimed a fraud was being committed, “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country.”

Despite millions of votes still outstanding, Trump said, “Frankly we did win this election.” He added that he would to the US Supreme Court and said that he wanted “all voting to stop.” He also claimed victory in Georgia and North Carolina.

Vice President Mike Pence accompanied President Trump in the address and thanked them for casting their votes for 4 more years of President Trump. He said, “We will make America great again, again.”

