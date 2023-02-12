Home / Videos / Cricket / David Warner could be replaced by Travis Head for 2nd Test vs India: Reports

David Warner could be replaced by Travis Head for 2nd Test vs India: Reports

Published on Feb 12, 2023 12:21 PM IST

David Warner's poor form in the subcontinent continued in the first Test as he got out for 1 and 10 in the two innings.

Warner failed to make a mark in the first Test(AP)
PTI |

Smarting from a humiliating defeat in the series-opening first Test against India in Nagpur, Australia may replace struggling David Warner with off-spin all-rounder Travis Head in the second match in New Delhi starting February 17, Australian media reported on Sunday.

Australia's aspiration to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy suffered a big blow after the visitors lost the Nagpur Test by an innings and 132 runs inside three days on Saturday.

Seasoned opener Warner's poor form in the subcontinent continued as he got out for 1 and 10 in the two innings as Australia struggled to get a good start and were bowled out for 91 in the second essay, their lowest total in India.

"Sources close to the Australian team confirmed those discussions were continuing after Warner's double failure in the first Test," reported 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

It further added that left-arm finger spinner Matt Kuhnemann also has a "chance" to make his Test debut in New Delhi after being summoned to India as a replacement for reserve leg-spinner Mitch Swepson. Swepson is returning home for the birth of his child.

david warner
