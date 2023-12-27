close_game
News / World News / Rare peek into King Charles' marriage to Camilla: ‘They went through a lot…’

Rare peek into King Charles' marriage to Camilla: ‘They went through a lot…’

ByMallika Soni
Dec 27, 2023 06:57 PM IST

While Queen Camilla is supportive, King Charles had exposed his wife to new “knowledge and interest”, she said.

Queen Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot gave a rare insight into the royal marriage. In one word, she said that Queen Camilla was the monarch's “rock”. She is the "yin" to his "yang" in a "brilliant" marriage, Annabel Elliot said in a BBC interview for a new documentary. While Queen Camilla is supportive, King Charles had exposed his wife to new “knowledge and interest”, she said.

King Charles III (L) and Britain's Queen Camilla (R) arrive for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service.(AFP)
King Charles III (L) and Britain's Queen Camilla (R) arrive for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service.(AFP)

Richard Jackson, Bishop of Hereford, one of the two bishops who assisted Queen Camilla during the coronation, said, “I think what struck me particularly is how extraordinarily affectionate they are. They're clearly a very close family of all the generations and in a sense you felt you were part of a family occasion as well as royal occasion and a national occasion.”

Despite their strong relationship, the pair were complete opposites, Annabel Elliot said, adding, "She is his rock, and I can't actually emphasise that enough. She is somebody who is completely loyal, and she isn't somebody who has huge highs and lows. He brings her to everything, I'm not talking about all of this but you know he has such a knowledge and interest in so many different things which she wouldn't really have been open to, if she hadn't met him. They are their yin and yang really, they really are polar opposites, but it works brilliantly.”

Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, also talked about the couple, "Whether they've sort of had to fight to get there, or whether it's just because they've been through a lot together, it's made them have a really strong bond."

The documentary- Charles III: The Coronation Year- shows rehearsals for the King Charles' coronation and the moment when Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey with their children. King Charles is seen hugging his grandchildren - first Princess Charlotte, then Prince George and finally Prince Louis.

