1 killed after Russia shells village near Ukraine's Kherson

One person was killed and two were injured as a result of Russian shelling of a village near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, the prosecutor general's office said. A local resident clear debris in her house destroyed as a result of missiles strike to Kherson(AFP)

The prosecutors did not provide details of the incident and did not name the village, but said some private houses were damaged.

In a separate case, the prosecutors said, four people were injured after Russia shelled the residential area of the city of Chasiv Yar, located in the Donetsk region close to Bakhmut.