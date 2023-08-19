News / World News / 1 killed after Russia shells village near Ukraine's Kherson

1 killed after Russia shells village near Ukraine's Kherson

Reuters |
Aug 19, 2023 01:41 AM IST

The prosecutors did not provide details of the incident and did not name the village, but said some private houses were damaged.

One person was killed and two were injured as a result of Russian shelling of a village near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, the prosecutor general's office said.

A local resident clear debris in her house destroyed as a result of missiles strike to Kherson(AFP)
In a separate case, the prosecutors said, four people were injured after Russia shelled the residential area of the city of Chasiv Yar, located in the Donetsk region close to Bakhmut.

