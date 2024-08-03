2 killed, 100 injured as Bangladesh protests intensify seeking Hasina's ouster | Latest updates

New “anti-quota protests” erupted in Bangladesh on Friday, leaving two people dead and more than 100 injured, the Associated Press reported. Thousands protested in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh, demanding prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. Activists take part in a protest march as they demand justice for victims arrested and killed in the recent countrywide violence in Dhaka on August 2, 2024. (AFP)

More than 2,000 protesters assembled in various parts of Dhaka to demonstrate against Sheikh Hasina’s government, with some chanting “down with the autocrat” and demanding justice for the victims. In the Uttara neighbourhood, clashes erupted between police and students, with security forces deploying tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd, which was throwing stones.

Latest updates on protests

- Tension flared up on Saturday as student leaders declined Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s invitation to discuss the ongoing protests.

- Last month’s rallies against civil service job quotas led to severe unrest, resulting in over 200 deaths in some of the worst violence during Hasina’s 15-year rule.

- The group “Students Against Discrimination,” which organised the initial protests, has called for an extensive non-cooperation movement starting Sunday.

- Students are demanding a public apology from Hasina for the violence last month and the removal of several of her ministers.

- They are also calling for the government to reopen schools and universities, which have been closed since the peak of the unrest.

What did Sheikh Hasina say?

Sheikh Hasina has proposed a meeting with protest coordinators and has ordered the release of detained students as large crowds took to the streets of Dhaka on Saturday. “My doors are open. I want to sit with protesters and listen to them. I don’t want any conflict,” she said.

She is accusing the two main opposition parties, which support the students, of inciting the violence. On Thursday, her government imposed a ban on the country's largest Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, prohibiting it from all political activities due to its alleged involvement in the unrest.

The government restricted the Jamaat-e-Islami party and all affiliated groups on terrorism charges, according to a notice issued by the home ministry on August 1.

Why the protests?

The current unrest is the most significant challenge Hasina has faced since the deadly protests following her victory in the January elections, which were boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Student groups led demonstrations last month against job quotas in government positions, including a 30% reservation for families of veterans from the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.

These demonstrations turned violent, resulting in at least 150 deaths, thousands of injuries, and approximately 10,000 arrests. The protests temporarily subsided after the Supreme Court reduced most quotas.

Although the Supreme Court lowered the veterans' quota to 5%, protests persisted, indicating broader dissatisfaction with the government and growing economic discontent.

(With inputs from agencies)