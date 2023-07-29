A Long Island man pleads guilty to repeatedly raping his young cousin since she was 5 years old while babysitting

A Long Island man who was entrusted to babysit his younger cousin and make sure they got on the bus for school while their parents were busy working repeatedly raped his little cousin after threatening to kill her and her beloved cat. District Attorney Ray Tierney said, "The defendant was entrusted to care for his younger cousin instead subjected them to unthinkable sexual abuse for years of her young life"(Twitter)

The man, 20, pleaded guilty on Friday to having raped the child since she was 5 years old, sometimes even in front of her younger brother.

In a press release, Suffolk District Attorney Tierney said, "The defendant was entrusted to care for the younger cousin, but instead he has subjected one of them to unimaginable sexual abuse for years in her younger life."

It all started in 2018, when the man started living with the family. He was supposed to babysit his cousins and ensure they got to school in the morning while the parents were out at work.

All the abuse was put to an end during an incident that occurred in March 2022 where the boy placed the cat on the bed and the animal scratched the man while the little boy's sister was in pain and distress.

Post-incident, the mother started to notice the behavior of her children towards their older cousin, not wanting to be left alone with him. The boy eventually admitted that the man hurt his sister and described what he had seen and what had happened

The mother called the police, and the defendant was put behind bars on Friday. The man pleaded guilty to his crime and is expected to be sentenced on September 6.

Legal Aid of Suffolk County has not responded to an immediate comment about the ongoing case at the moment. Only time will tell how the court decides to provide justice to the child and the family.