Kolkata, After the Kolkata book fair, Bangladesh will not have any representation at the 30th international film festival in the city with no entries from the neighbouring country registered in any section this year, an official said on Thursday. Bangladesh not to take part in upcoming Kolkata film festival: Official

Film enthusiasts will miss Bangladeshi movies in the Kolkata International Film Festival for the first time in recent years, KIFF chairman and ace director Goutam Ghosh told PTI.

"The situation is different from previous years. There are visa issues. Due to the recent political developments in Bangladesh, it will take time for things to settle down. In the present circumstances, no film from the neighbouring country figures on the list," he said.

The development follows the non-inclusion of Bangladeshi publishers in the 48th Kolkata Book Fair for the first time in 28 years.

The film festival will begin on December 4.

At the 28th KIFF in 2022, 'Kura Pokkhir Shunye Ura' by Muhammad Quayum won the coveted Golden Royal Bengal Tiger crown as the best film in the international competition for innovation in moving images along with the Spanish movie 'Upon Entry' by Alejandra Rojas and Juan Sebastian Vasquez.

Another Bangladeshi film 'Nonajoler kabbo' by Rezwan Shahriar Sumit was given the Asian Select award at the 26th KIFF.

Bangladeshi film 'Dear Maloti' could not be included in the competition section of the festival this year as its Asian premiere at the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa is scheduled, another KIFF official said.

No dignitaries from Bangladesh, including filmmakers, remain on the list of panellists in various sessions and workshops in this edition of the KIFF due to visa problems, he said.

"We are hopeful that the situation will be like in previous years by the time the next film festival takes place," said Ghosh, who had previously made acclaimed films like 'Padma Nadir Majhi' and 'Moner Manush' having shot extensively across both sides of the border between India and Bangladesh.

