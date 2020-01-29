‘Be ready for 14-day seclusion’: Indian embassy makes evacuation plan from Wuhan

world

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 13:01 IST

The Indian embassy on Wednesday sent out registration and consent notes to be filled up by Indians who are stuck in the Coronavirus-hit central Chinese province of Hubei as part of the process to evacuate them and asked them to be ready for a 14-day quarantine period once in India.

The Indians are expected to be flown out of Wuhan in a special aircraft to India.

The Indians who decide to take up the offer will be screened before boarding the vehicle that will take them out of Wuhan. Their application will be rejected if found with the symptoms of the disease.

The consent note with all required information has to be emailed back to the Indian embassy by 1600 hours (China time) on Wednesday. The email ID is: helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in

The US and Japan have evacuated the first group of their citizens from Wuhan since last night. South Korea is expected to do so as well.

More than 300 Indians mostly students and working individuals are currently stranded in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, which is said to be the origin of the novel Coronavirus that has killed 136 and infected upwards of 6000 people in China and globally.

In a message circulated among Indians who are in Hubei, the Indian embassy said it was working on finalising the date and the logistics of the evacuation.

“As informed earlier, Embassy is working on finalising date and logistics of the evacuation of Indian nationals from Hubei Province. In the meantime, those intending to avail of the option for evacuation are requested to confirm their willingness in writing to the Embassy,” the Indian embassy said in message circulated via the social media platform of WeChat.

The embassy added that once the consent note – along with all required information – is received, the individual will be issued a unique token number as individual identification.

“Individuals will be directly informed about the date and logistics of the evacuation,” the message added.

The Indians who would take up the option to evacuate from Hubei will have to consent to be put in quarantine for two weeks once in India.

“I am aware that availing this option, I will have to undergo a mandatory 14 days quarantine on arrival in India,” the consent not from the Embassy said.

The note also said that the individual would have to agree that she or he could be “rejected for evacuation” on the basis of medical checks preceding the evacuation.

They could also be quarantined in China if symptoms show up during the medical check.

Tens of millions in Hubei are either in lockdown or facing public transport-restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

More than 90 percent of the virulent Coronavirus cases have been traced to a now-closed seafood and fish market in Wuhan, which also traded in wildlife.

The evacuation of foreign nationals including Indians from Hubei and Wuhan remain mired in logistical issues especially about not allowing the virus to spread through those being evacuated.

It has been complicated by the fact that an infected person can pass on the virus to another even during the one-day-to-14-day incubationperiod.