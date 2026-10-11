At least 109 migrants, including 15 children, killed after boat capsizes off Djibouti

At least 109 migrants, including 15 children, died and around 116 went missing after a boat sank off the coast of Djibouti, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Sunday. More than 80 people survived the shipwreck, all of them Ethiopian nationals. (Representational Image/International Organization for Migration)

The boat was travelling from Djibouti to Yemen when it capsized near Guhere, north of Obock, during the night of October 8–9, according to the IOM.

Of the 109 bodies recovered, 52 were men, 42 were women and 15 were children, including nine girls and six boys. More than 80 people survived the shipwreck, all of them Ethiopian nationals.

The IOM is assisting 64 survivors at its Obock Migrant Response Centre (MRC), providing healthcare, psychosocial assistance, protection services, temporary shelter, food assistance and support to help them reconnect with their families.