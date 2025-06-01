Russia alleges 'illegal interference' as bridge collapses onto train, killing 7

At least seven people were killed and 30 others injured when a passenger train derailed late Saturday (local time) in western Russia after a bridge collapsed. Authorities said the bridge fell because of "illegal interference" with transport operations, but they did not explain further. Bridge collapse derails passenger train in Russia, killing 7 and injuring 30(X/@SputnikInt)

The derailment occurred at 10:44 pm local time (1944 GMT) between the Pilshino and Vygonichi stations in Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, said Moscow railways.

According to Russia’s road agency, Rosavtodor, the collapsed bridge was built over the tracks the train was travelling on.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed the situation in the Bryansk region during a meeting with Governor Alexander Bogomaz, held via video link from his residence outside Moscow.

"There are seven dead as a result of the collapse of a bridge onto railway tracks. Thirty victims, including two children, were taken to medical facilities of the Bryansk region," the regional governor wrote on Telegram.

Government officials' photos, accessed by the AP, showed the train’s passenger cars torn apart and surrounded by pieces of the collapsed bridge.

Several videos of the incident have since emerged on social media, revealing the extent of the devastation. In one clip, a severely damaged train is seen lying across the road, surrounded by emergency personnel and bystanders. Rescue operations are visible in the background, with authorities working at the scene.

Officials have not said who was behind the collapse.

In the past, Russian authorities have blamed pro-Ukrainian groups for targeting railways, but these claims are difficult to confirm independently.

In December 2023, Ukrainian media reported that Ukraine’s intelligence agency had carried out explosions on a Siberian railway used for trade with China. Ukraine’s security services did not comment on those reports.

Russian Railways later confirmed one explosion but gave no details on what caused it and did not mention the second blast.

With inputs from AFP, AP