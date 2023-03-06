Home / World News / UK government likely to bar illegal immigrants from applying for asylum: Report

UK government likely to bar illegal immigrants from applying for asylum: Report

world news
Updated on Mar 06, 2023 10:30 AM IST

Sunak's government is expected to push legislation cracking down on illegal immigration later this week, with a special emphasis on illegal immigrants arriving in boats across the English Channel.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AP)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AP)
ANI |

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday (local time) warned illegal immigrants entering the country that they will begin deporting every illegal immigrant crossing its borders and will not allow them to apply for asylum, reported Fox News.

Sunak made the vow in a Sunday interview as the UK faces a steady flow of migrants crossing its borders from Europe.

Also read: Don't ‘regret’ time as UK PM, Liz Truss says with a message for Rishi Sunak

Sunak's government is expected to push legislation cracking down on illegal immigration later this week, with a special emphasis on illegal immigrants arriving in boats across the English Channel, reported Fox News.

The new legislation would place a duty on the home secretary to remove anyone arriving on a small boat to Rwanda or a "safe" third country "as soon as reasonably practicable" and ban them from returning permanently.

Sunak, who has made "stopping the boats," one of his top priorities said, "Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay."

"Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade. I am determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats," he added.

Also read: ‘Enough, we must…’: UK home secretary Suella Braverman on illegal migrants

The UK has laws allowing illegal immigrants to claim asylum after crossing the border. Typically, the migrants are allowed to stay while their case is being litigated, but the new legislation would prevent such migrants from claiming asylum in the first place.

The government has long been trying to tackle the rise in numbers of asylum seekers making the dangerous crossing from France to the UK.

However, it is not clear how exactly the government is proposing to limit the rights of asylum seekers.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishi sunak britain
rishi sunak britain
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out