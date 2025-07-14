Cambodia to begin military conscription: Check list of nations with mandatory military service

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday announced that the country's military will compulsorily begin enlisting civilians from next year. Conscripted countries are those who mandate service in their armed forces, for varying periods of time.(AP File)

"From 2026, the military conscription law will be implemented," he told a ceremony at the Royal Gendarmerie Training Centre in central Kampong Chhnang province.

The Prime Minister cited rising tensions with Thailand as the reason for activating a long-dormant mandatory enlistment law.

The parliament of Cambodia had earlier approved a law in 2006, that would require all Cambodians aged 18 to 30 to serve in the military for 18 months. The law had never been enforced.

Hun Manet said the service period would be extended from the 18 months outlined in the earlier legislation, and pledged to "look at increasing" Cambodia's defence budget.

Cambodia-Thailand relations had been undulating since May 2025 after both nations involved in cross-border clashes, fueled by a long-standing territorial dispute over an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of both countries and Laos meet. The strife between the two countries claimed the life of one Cambodian soldier.

Neighbouring Thailand already has military conscription for young and able-bodied men, who enter a lottery to determine whether they have to serve.

Here are the list of other countries that have compulsory military service:

1. Russia- The country's national law mandates at least one year of volunteered military service for a period of 12 months for men aged between 18 to 27.

2. North Korea- Men hailing from North Korea are universally conscripted in the country whereas women undergo selective conscription. Children of the nation's political elites are exempt from this. The procedure commences at the age of 17 and ends at 30.

3. South Korea- The constitution of South Korea states in Article 39, "All citizens shall have the duty of national defense under the conditions as prescribed by Act." Male citizens of the country, between the ages of 18 and 35 are mandated to perform military service.

4. Israel- Under the country's Security Service Law of 1949, all Israeli nationals except ultra-Orthodox and Arab Israelis are mandated to serve the nation's armed forces after they turn 18. The minimum length of military service is two years and eight months for men, and two years for women.

5. Brazil- Every Brazilian male is mandated to serve the armed forces under Article 143 of the Federal Republic of Brazil's constitution. The minimum service period is a year.

6. Iran- Men aged 18 and above are mandated to serve in the Iranian army or the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, for anywhere between 18 to 24 months.

7. Turkey- According to a law passed by the Turkish parliament in 2019, the country's nationals have to serve in the defence forces for a minimum period of six months.

8. Cuba- According to 1976 Constitution of the Republic of Cuba in article 65, Cuban men aged between 17 and 28, are mandated to serve in the nation's army for at least two years. Active military service is voluntary for women. Male citizens are obliged to officially register for military service when they turn 16 years of age.

9. Switzerland- The country has mandatory military service for all able bodied men once they reach the age of majority. Women of the country may volunteer for any position. According to a report by the country's Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sports, conscripts make up the majority of the manpower in the Swiss Armed Forces.

10. Eritrea- This East African country requires all able bodied man and woman to serve in the military forces, for a minimum period of18 months. During this tenure, they receive six months of military training and the rest of their time is spent working on national reconstruction projects.

11. Sweden- Introduced in 1901, Sweden mandates conscription. Since 2017, the country has made the mandate, partial. After completing training, men and women conscripts are placed in reserve units.