Canada: Another person arrested in connection with robberies in Hindu temples
TORONTO: A fourth person has been arrested and charged by Canadian law enforcement in connection with a series of robberies and vandalisations in places of worship, mainly Hindu temples, in the province of Ontario between November 2021 and March this year.
Gurdeep Pandher, 37, resident of the town of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), was arrested and charged by Peel Regional Police (PRP), a spokesperson for them informed the Hindustan Times.
Responding to a query, the spokesperson, Constable Sarah Patten said he was arrested on May 2 and held for a bail hearing. She added there were “no outstanding suspects”.
Earlier, on March 4, PRP had announced that three persons had been arrested in this regard. They were identified as Indo-Canadian residents of Brampton, Jagdish Pandher, 39, Gursharnjeet Dhindsa, 31, and Parminder Gill, 42, and they have been charged with disguise with intent and break, enter and commit an indictable offence.
“Between November 2021 and March 2022, the suspects gained access into buildings, proceeded to remove cash from donation boxes inside the premises, and subsequently fled the area,” a statement released then said.
PRP noted at the time that there were as many as 13 such episodes in the region, of which nine involved Hindu temples, two each pertained to Jain temples and Sikh gurdwaras.
Investigators were searching for a “known fourth suspect” who was not named. That culminated in Gurdeep Pandher’s arrest. Investigators had also said there was “no indication that these crimes are hate-motivated”.
Police officials met with community leaders on February 16, with the mayors of Brampton and Mississauga also present, and one of those at the meeting said there may have been at least 18 such break-ins, though some were outside the Peel Police’s jurisdiction, having occurred in the town on Hamilton and even the Niagara Falls locality.
Police continue to work with temples to enhance security.
Australia PM Scott Morrison bats away mounting Covid worries
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison batted away Covid-19 worries three days ahead of federal elections, claiming many reported deaths are not caused by the virus and vowing not to interfere in people's lives. Australia detected 66 Covid-related deaths and more than 53,000 infections in the previous 24 hours -- far more than six months ago when daily numbers generally showed fewer than 20 deaths and 2,000 infections.
Ukraine war: Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that Finland, Sweden have officially applied to join the world's biggest military alliance, a move driven by security concerns over Russia's war in Ukraine. The application must now be weighed by the 30 member countries. Stoltenberg said that NATO allies “are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions.” Finland and Sweden cooperate closely with NATO. NATO's membership process is not formalized, and the steps can vary.
US to offer India $500 mn in military aid to reduce Russia dependence: Report
The US is preparing a military aid package for India to deepen security ties and reduce the country's dependence on Russian weapons, people familiar with the matter said. The effort is part of a much larger initiative by President Joe Biden's administration to court India as a long-term security partner, despite its reluctance to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a senior US official who asked not to be named.
US panel boost for Green Card applicants: Here's what you should do in meantime
Recommendations of a presidential advisory commission on the processing time of green card applications can bring cheers to hundreds of thousands of immigrants if approved by the White House. A Green Card is issued to immigrants as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently in the US. In 2021, only 65,452 family preference green cards were issued out of the annual 226,000 available green cards, keeping many families needlessly separated.
Talks for importing wheat, fertilizers from ‘friend’ India ongoing: Jamaica
Jamaica's commerce minister Aubyn Hill said that the talks for importing wheat from India are ongoing. A day later, commerce secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said that the Modi government would keep a window open to export wheat to needy countries, a report by news agency Reuters said. President Ram Nath Kovind's arrived in Jamaica on May 15, the first visit by any Indian president to the Caribbean country.
