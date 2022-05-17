China Eastern plane crash data suggest intentional nosedive: Report
The black box for a China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet that crashed earlier this year suggests the Boeing Co. plane took an intentional nosedive, the Wall Street Journal said.
Data recovered from the black box suggest that someone in the cockpit input controls that sent the plane into its deadly descent, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with US officials’ preliminary assessment of the incident.
The Boeing 737-800 jetliner was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou on March 21 when it plummeted from the sky, killing all 132 passengers and crew. US officials involved in the investigation have focused on the actions of a pilot, though it’s possible someone else on the plane could have broken into the cockpit and caused the crash, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Boeing shares added to their gains for the day, climbing as much as 6.2% in New York. If the report is correct, it would indicate the airplane maker doesn’t bear primary responsibility for the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
US authorises Covid booster shots for children aged 5 to 11
There are 28 million children who fall into the 5-11 age range in the United States, and there have been 4.8 million Covid cases and about 360 deaths among them so far, according to CDC figures. This age group has been eligible to receive the initial two doses of Pfizer's vaccine since November 2021, but less than 30 per cent of them have so far.
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns victims
President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned the poison of white supremacy and said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory" espoused by the shooter who murdered 10 black Americans in Buffalo. He added: “Now's the time for people of all races, from every background, to speak up as a majority and American and reject white supremacy.” Nearly all the victims were Black, including all of those who died.
Russia says hundreds of Ukrainians surrender at Azovstal
Russia said Tuesday that 265 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered after staging a last stand at the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, prompting Kyiv to call for a prisoner exchange. "Over the past 24 hours, 265 militants laid down their arms and surrendered, including 51 heavily wounded," the Russian defence ministry said. Lawmakers in Finland -- which shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia -- voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining the NATO military alliance.
Joe Biden to host leaders of Sweden, Finland amid NATO bids
President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinisto of Finland at the White House for a meeting Thursday amid their push to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The White House said they would discuss the two countries' applications to join the mutual defense alliance, as well as European security broadly.
One in four Britons skips meals, finds report. Here's why
The cost-of-living squeeze in Britain has led to two in three people in the country turning off their heating, almost half are driving less or changing supermarkets and just over a quarter say they have skipped meals, a survey showed. Among people on lower incomes, one in three people say they have missed meals recently because of the surge in inflation, polling firm Ipsos said on Tuesday.
