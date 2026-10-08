US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States will not attack Iran before the November 3 midterm elections, even as Washington and Tehran continue discussions amid heightened tensions in the region. No attack on Iran before November 3 mid-term elections: Trump (File Photo/Bloomberg)

“We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect,” he said, adding that the United States would not take military action against Iran before the elections.

Trump said oil was continuing to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that “22 Million Barrels” had passed through the waterway the previous night, with “not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran”.

“We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd,” Trump said.

He also reiterated his position on Iran's nuclear programme, saying: “IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

Trump's remarks come as Washington and Tehran remain engaged in efforts to resolve the conflict, while tensions around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz remain high.