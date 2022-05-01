Covid's new sub-lineages can evade immunity from past infection: Study
- The two new sublineages of the Omicron were last month added to the monitoring list of the World Health Organization (WHO).
Two new sublineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant – BA.4 and BA.5 – are capable of dodging antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave, South African scientists have found. The variants, however, are far less able to thrive in the blood of people vaccinated against Covid-19, Reuters reported quoting the scientists.
The two new sublineages of the Omicron were last month added to the monitoring list of the World Health Organization (WHO).
The study conducted by scientists from multiple institutions analysed the blood samples from 39 participants previously infected by Omicron when it first emerged at the end of last year. Among the participants, 15 were vaccinated - eight with Pfizer's shot; seven with J&J's - while the other 24 were not.
Also read | New Covid test rule in Beijing, 5th wave fear in South Africa: World roundup
"The vaccinated group showed about a 5-fold higher neutralisation capacity... and should be better protected," Reuters quoted the study – a pre-print of which was released over the weekend.
In the unvaccinated samples, an almost eight-fold decrease in antibody production when exposed to BA.4 and BA.5, compared with the original BA.1 Omicron lineage was observed, said the report. Blood from the vaccinated people showed a threefold decrease.
Also read | Six Shanghai districts reach 'zero-Covid' status
South Africa may be entering a fifth Covid-19 wave earlier than expected, officials and scientists said on Friday, blaming a sustained rise in infections that seems to be driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants. Only about 30% of South Africa's population of 60 million is fully vaccinated.
"Based on neutralisation escape, BA.4 and BA.5 have the potential to result in a new infection wave," the study said.
(With agency inputs)
-
Researchers develop silver coating to keep medical devices free of bacteria
Researchers at a Canadian university have developed a novel coating for implants could reduce infections they sometimes cause in patients. Researchers from the University of British Columbia and the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute developed the silver-based coating that can be applied to devices like stents or catheters. Professor at UBC's department of pathology and laboratory medicine, Dr Kizhakkedathu is also the co-senior author of a study outlining the development which was published by the journal ACS Central Science last week.
-
Russia strikes US weapons at airfield near Ukraine's Odesa: Report
Russia on Sunday said it had struck at weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European countries and destroyed a runway at a military airfield near the Ukrainian city of Odesa, news agency Reuters reported. Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said Russia had used a Bastion missile, launched from Crimea.
-
Echoes of Freedom Convoy as bikers roll into Ottawa
Motorcycles rumbled through the streets of Canada's capital and a memorial service was held at the national War Memorial ON Saturday, as a strong police presence kept an eye on the “Rolling Thunder” protest.
-
This ex-Wall Street executive is on a fresh pursuit amid Ukraine war
On Wall Street, Igor Smelyansky used to specialize in stitching together merged companies. These days, as director general of Ukraine's postal service, Ukrposhta, he drives from city to city, inspecting bomb damage and trying to keep communication and commerce flowing in a nation torn by war. It issued a stamp featuring a Ukrainian guardsman on a beach making a middle-finger gesture toward a looming Russian warship, the Moskva. The stamp sold briskly.
-
Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner
The White House press corps' annual gala returned Saturday night along with the roasting of Washington, the journalists who cover it and the man at the helm: President Joe Biden. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner, sidelined by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, featured Biden as the first president in six years to accept an invitation. Donald Trump shunned the event while in office.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics