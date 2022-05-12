Daily Brief: At Global Covid summit, PM Modi hails India's pandemic fight, vaccine drive and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At Global Covid summit, PM Modi hails India's pandemic fight, vaccine drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the country adopted a people-centric approach, adding the government made the highest-ever allocation to the country's annual healthcare budget. Read More

Gum Health Day 2022: Take care of your gums with these simple tips

Gums are the supportive structure of the teeth that keep them in place but they have many roles to play. They protect your pearly whites from the bad bacteria to enter into deeper parts of the teeth and from many infections. Read More

Controversy after CSK lose Devon Conway due to unavailability of DRS, MS Dhoni reacts from dressing room

There was controversy right at the beginning of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Read More

Sara Ali Khan cooks dinner at campsite in Kashmir's Pahalgam, fans ask ‘what's on menu'. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently trekking near Pahalgam in Kashmir. On Thursday, she shared a video of herself in her Instagram Story, in which the actor was seen cooking at her campsite. Read More

Watch | Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiagarajan's take down of Modi govt and BJP

