Daily Brief: At Global Covid summit, PM Modi hails India's pandemic fight, vaccine drive and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
At Global Covid summit, PM Modi hails India's pandemic fight, vaccine drive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the country adopted a people-centric approach, adding the government made the highest-ever allocation to the country's annual healthcare budget. Read More
Gum Health Day 2022: Take care of your gums with these simple tips
Gums are the supportive structure of the teeth that keep them in place but they have many roles to play. They protect your pearly whites from the bad bacteria to enter into deeper parts of the teeth and from many infections. Read More
Controversy after CSK lose Devon Conway due to unavailability of DRS, MS Dhoni reacts from dressing room
There was controversy right at the beginning of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Read More
Sara Ali Khan cooks dinner at campsite in Kashmir's Pahalgam, fans ask ‘what's on menu'. Watch
Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently trekking near Pahalgam in Kashmir. On Thursday, she shared a video of herself in her Instagram Story, in which the actor was seen cooking at her campsite. Read More
Watch | Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiagarajan's take down of Modi govt and BJP
-
'India's commitment…': High commission as Wickremesinghe sworn as Sri Lanka PM
India said it is looking forward to working with the new government of Sri Lanka shortly after five-time former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reappointed on Thursday in an effort to bring stability to the island nation, reeling under a political and economic crisis. India said its commitment to the people of Sri Lanka will continue. Wickremesinghe took his oath in a ceremony at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence.
-
-
-
Covid-19 in China: Panic buying in Beijing over lockdown fears
China's capital Beijing was hit by a wave of panic buying on Thursday as residents rushed to stock up essentials amid fears of an impending Covid-19-related lockdown and banning of home deliveries beginning on Friday. Shops and vegetable markets in many places were cleaned up by early evening. “It is unnecessary to hoard food,” he said, adding: “Residents don't need to worry, the city's operations won't be affected.”
-
