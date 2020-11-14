Donald Trump extends wishes on Diwali

world

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 21:59 IST

US President Donald Trump on Saturday extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking to Twitter, Trump shared a photo of him lighting a lamp in the White House.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of the State Mike Pompeo and the State Department also extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

“Happy Diwali! We wish everyone safety and good health as you celebrate the Festival of Lights. Even if physically apart from family and friends, may the spirit of the season bring joy and light,” the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at State Department tweeted.

It is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile, during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

People across India and around the world celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”.