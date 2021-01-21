IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / EU agency urges preparation of stronger measures over coronavirus variants
The ECDC also urged members to monitor changes in transmission rates or infection severity to identify and assess the circulation and impact of variants, and also to prepare laboratories for increased testing.(AFP)
The ECDC also urged members to monitor changes in transmission rates or infection severity to identify and assess the circulation and impact of variants, and also to prepare laboratories for increased testing.(AFP)
world news

EU agency urges preparation of stronger measures over coronavirus variants

The European Centre Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a new report that countries in the EU and European Economic Area "should expect increased numbers of Covid-19 cases due to the gradual spread and possible dominance of the variants with increased transmissibility."
READ FULL STORY
AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:36 PM IST

The EU disease agency ECDC on Thursday urged countries to prepare more stringent measures and speed up vaccine campaigns in the coming weeks because of the risks of more infectious variants of the novel coronavirus.

The European Centre Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a new report that countries in the EU and European Economic Area "should expect increased numbers of Covid-19 cases due to the gradual spread and possible dominance of the variants with increased transmissibility."

"The key message is to prepare for a rapid escalation of the stringency of response measures in the coming weeks to safeguard healthcare capacity and to accelerate vaccination campaigns," the agency said.

According to the agency the "rate and scale" of the spread would depend on the level of prevention measures and adherence to those measures.

The ECDC said that some 16,800 cases of a new more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus had been identified in the UK, where it was first discovered and some 2,000 cases in 60 countries around the world as of Tuesday, of which 1,300 cases were in 23 countries in the EU and EEA area.

Around 570 cases of another variant, also more infectious, first discovered in South Africa have been detected in 23 countries, with 27 cases in 10 EU/EEA countries, in addition to the 349 cases confirmed in South Africa as of January 13.

The ECDC also urged members to monitor changes in transmission rates or infection severity to identify and assess the circulation and impact of variants, and also to prepare laboratories for increased testing.

It also said countries should increase the number of vaccination centres and vaccination staff to speed up the rollout of the Covid-19 jabs.

Even though many countries have already begun vaccinations and have strict measures in place the ECDC cautioned against relaxing measures, "since the population groups driving transmission will not be targeted with vaccination for some months."

It said because of the evidence of higher transmissibility of the new variants, authorities should be ready to enforce even stricter measures, "communicating and engaging with the population to encourage compliance".


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus european union
app
Close
e-paper
Biden, who indicated during the campaign that he favored extending New START, is not proposing any alterations, the U.S. official said.(Bloomberg)
Biden, who indicated during the campaign that he favored extending New START, is not proposing any alterations, the U.S. official said.(Bloomberg)
world news

US Prez Joe Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuke treaty: Report

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan planned to convey the extension proposal to Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, on Thursday afternoon, said one official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter not yet publicly announced by the administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ECDC also urged members to monitor changes in transmission rates or infection severity to identify and assess the circulation and impact of variants, and also to prepare laboratories for increased testing.(AFP)
The ECDC also urged members to monitor changes in transmission rates or infection severity to identify and assess the circulation and impact of variants, and also to prepare laboratories for increased testing.(AFP)
world news

EU agency urges preparation of stronger measures over coronavirus variants

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The European Centre Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a new report that countries in the EU and European Economic Area "should expect increased numbers of Covid-19 cases due to the gradual spread and possible dominance of the variants with increased transmissibility."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire broke out in the afternoon on the second floor of the two-storey building.(REUTERS)
The fire broke out in the afternoon on the second floor of the two-storey building.(REUTERS)
world news

At least 15 killed, 11 injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine

Reuters, Kyiv
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the interior minister to open and take charge of an inquiry into the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, DC on January 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, DC on January 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Senate to get Donald Trump's impeachment trial soon: Nancy Pelosi

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The House impeachment managers -- the prosecutors who will present the case against Trump -- are in contact with the Senate about the timing, Pelosi said at a news conference Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The poll for the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung was carried out online in December, after Biden’s election victory had become clear, according to Ray. YouGov surveyed roughly 1,000 respondents from each of the 12 countries, with results weighted for variables such as respondents’ ages, gender, education and religion.(AP)
The poll for the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung was carried out online in December, after Biden’s election victory had become clear, according to Ray. YouGov surveyed roughly 1,000 respondents from each of the 12 countries, with results weighted for variables such as respondents’ ages, gender, education and religion.(AP)
world news

World has faith in Joe Biden, but not in the US: Survey

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Even in countries Trump courted heavily while in office –- such as India and Brazil -– Biden was seen as a welcome change. Only in Russia did more respondents disapprove of the change of guard in Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada’s campaign hit another roadblock last week, when Pfizer Inc. said it would temporarily reduce deliveries outside the US as it renovates a factory in Belgium to boost capacity. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
Canada’s campaign hit another roadblock last week, when Pfizer Inc. said it would temporarily reduce deliveries outside the US as it renovates a factory in Belgium to boost capacity. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
world news

Canada's vaccination drive hindered despite securing enough shots for population

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Canada has administered about 684,000 doses, enough to give first shots to about 1.8% of the population, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, though some people have already gotten two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cyclist rides across an empty Oxford Street in London as Britain heads into a national lockdown on January 5. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on January 4 ordered England into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases that was threatening the British healthcare system before a vaccine programme reached a critical mass. (Justin Tallis / AFP)
A cyclist rides across an empty Oxford Street in London as Britain heads into a national lockdown on January 5. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on January 4 ordered England into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases that was threatening the British healthcare system before a vaccine programme reached a critical mass. (Justin Tallis / AFP)
world news

One in five British adults went further into debt due to pandemic

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey have highlighted those concerns in recent weeks and begun talking about measures that could bridge the inequality gap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Boeing 737-500 jet crashed on January 9, minutes after taking off from Jakarta, the capital.(AP)
The Boeing 737-500 jet crashed on January 9, minutes after taking off from Jakarta, the capital.(AP)
world news

Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris

PTI, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi said retrieval operations have ended after nearly two weeks, but that a limited search for the missing memory unit from the cockpit voice recorder will continue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerry praised Europe’s policies on tackling climate and blasted Trump’s stance as “reckless” and embarrassing.(AP)
Kerry praised Europe’s policies on tackling climate and blasted Trump’s stance as “reckless” and embarrassing.(AP)
world news

US climate envoy Kerry says Glasgow last chance for action

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:20 PM IST
In his first speech since becoming US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry said failure is “simply not an option” at COP26, which is taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Merkel dismissed suggestions that the election would be influenced by her handling of the pandemic.(AP)
Merkel dismissed suggestions that the election would be influenced by her handling of the pandemic.(AP)
world news

Angela Merkel promises widespread vaccine availability before September vote

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Amid efforts to boost vaccine supply, Merkel said all Germans who want a shot will get one by the end of the summer on September 21. National elections take place on September 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described Biden's bill that could open a path to citizenship for immigrants in the US as "very good".(AP)
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described Biden's bill that could open a path to citizenship for immigrants in the US as "very good".(AP)
world news

Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan

Reuters, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Biden issued half a dozen executive orders after his inauguration on Wednesday to reverse hardline immigration policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Continuing claims in state programs -- an approximation of the number of people receiving ongoing jobless benefits -- decreased by 127,000 to 5.05 million in the week ended January 9. The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 935,000 initial applications and 5.3 million continuing claims. (Representative Image)
Continuing claims in state programs -- an approximation of the number of people receiving ongoing jobless benefits -- decreased by 127,000 to 5.05 million in the week ended January 9. The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 935,000 initial applications and 5.3 million continuing claims. (Representative Image)
world news

US jobless claims fall slightly but remain elevated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Initial jobless claims in regular state programs declined by 26,000 to 900,000 in the week ended January 16, according to Labor Department data Thursday. On an un-adjusted basis, the figure dropped by more than 151,000 to 960,668.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The improved tone follows a video conference between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on January 9 in which both stressed the importance of the bilateral relationship.(AP)
The improved tone follows a video conference between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on January 9 in which both stressed the importance of the bilateral relationship.(AP)
world news

EU, Turkey call for improved relations after turbulent 2020

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Turkey, which remains an official candidate for EU membership despite the tensions, is facing the threat of EU economic sanctions over a hydrocarbons dispute with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, but the mood music between Brussels and Ankara has improved since the new year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton
Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton
world news

Clinton, Bush and Obama record joint video to wish Biden success

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:12 PM IST
In the video, the three former Presidents of the United States highlighted the importance of listening to people with different opinions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joao Vale de Almeida is the 27-nation EU’s envoy to the UK, which left the bloc last year.(AP)
Joao Vale de Almeida is the 27-nation EU’s envoy to the UK, which left the bloc last year.(AP)
world news

UK, EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc's ambassador

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The EU says the rest of its 143 delegations around the world have all been given full diplomatic status.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP