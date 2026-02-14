Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, in jail, to get medical treatment after major vision loss
His son on Saturday claimed that Imran Khan is left with just 15% vision in his right eye.
Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan will soon undergo treatment for an eye condition, the government said on Saturday. Earlier, Pakistan's Supreme Court had ordered a medical evaluation amid growing concerns about his eyesight, while his son, Kasim Khan, on Friday claimed that Imran has suffered a severe loss of vision. He also alleged prolonged solitary confinement and medical neglect during his imprisonment.
Pakistan's information minister, Attaullah Tarar, said that an examination would be conducted by leading eye specialists as part of Imran's ongoing treatment which began in late January after Khan reported a partial loss of vision in his right eye, the Associated Press reported.
Also read: Tarique Rahman's 'Bangladesh first' response to Delhi-Dhaka ties, firm stance on Sheikh Hasina
“A detailed report will also be submitted to the Supreme Court. Conjecture, speculations and efforts to turn this into political rhetoric and mileage for vested interests may please be avoided,” Tarar was quoted as saying.
What Imran Khan's family said
However, Imran's family had a strong reaction to the minister's announcement as they alleged that they had not been consulted before he was taken for treatment
Also read: 15-year relation, a marriage ‘promise’, gunshot: Key facts in Noida couple suicide-murder
His sister, Aleema Khan, on Saturday said on X that the authorities had arranged the call and Imran had spoken with his sons for about 20 minutes. Khan was “extremely happy” to hear their voices after a long gap, she said, adding the family was awaiting urgent treatment of under the supervision of his personal doctors.
Earlier on Friday, his son Kasim took to X and said, “We have been informed that my father, Imran Khan, has lost most of the vision in his right eye, with reports indicating only 15% eyesight remains. This is the direct consequence of 922 days of solitary confinement, medical neglect (denied blood tests) and the deliberate denial of proper treatment in jail."
Imran has remained in solitary confinement at Adiala Jail since September 2023 following charges of corruption.
“The responsibility lies squarely with the regime in power, the Army Chief and the puppets enabling this cruelty. This physical deterioration is happening under their orders, their watch and their responsibility. They have manipulated and warped the justice system in order to keep my father in solitary confinement," Kasim added.
How Imran Khan's lawyer got nod on his medical treatment
Earlier this week, Imran's lawyer, Salman Safdar, had told Pakistan's top court that the former premier had lost roughly 85% of vision in his right eye. The court subsequently directed authorities to arrange a medical assessment by a panel of doctors and facilitate a telephone call between Imran, 73, and his sons before February 16.
Safdar, appointed amicus curiae by the Supreme Court, met Imran at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Tuesday and later submitted a seven-page report detailing the former prime minister’s prison conditions.
Also read: Will PM Modi be invited to Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony in Dhaka? What BNP leader said
According to a Dawn report, Safdar quoted Khan as saying that “despite the treatment administered (including an injection), he has been left with only 15pc vision in his right eye”.
Khan told Safdar that “three to four months earlier, until October 2025, he had normal 6 x 6 vision in both eyes”. He said he subsequently began experiencing persistent blurred and hazy vision, which he repeatedly reported to the then jail superintendent, but alleged that “no action was taken by the jail authorities”.
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, a party founded by Imran, have staged protests in several Pakistan cities, including capital Islamabad, demanding medical care for the leader. Some of the lawmakers from PTI and its allies are also staging a sit-in outside the parliament.