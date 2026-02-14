Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, in jail, to get medical treatment after major vision loss

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan will soon undergo treatment for an eye condition, the government said on Saturday. Earlier, Pakistan's Supreme Court had ordered a medical evaluation amid growing concerns about his eyesight, while his son, Kasim Khan, on Friday claimed that Imran has suffered a severe loss of vision. He also alleged prolonged solitary confinement and medical neglect during his imprisonment. Imran has been in at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail since September 2023 following charges of corruption. (REUTERS)

Pakistan's information minister, Attaullah Tarar, said that an examination would be conducted by leading eye specialists as part of Imran's ongoing treatment which began in late January after Khan reported a partial loss of vision in his right eye, the Associated Press reported.

“A detailed report will also be submitted to the Supreme Court. Conjecture, speculations and efforts to turn this into political rhetoric and mileage for vested interests may please be avoided,” Tarar was quoted as saying.

What Imran Khan's family said However, Imran's family had a strong reaction to the minister's announcement as they alleged that they had not been consulted before he was taken for treatment

His sister, Aleema Khan, on Saturday said on X that the authorities had arranged the call and Imran had spoken with his sons for about 20 minutes. Khan was “extremely happy” to hear their voices after a long gap, she said, adding the family was awaiting urgent treatment of under the supervision of his personal doctors.