Expert reveals ‘real reason’ why King Charles isn't talking to Prince Harry, 'It's what's known as…'

BySumanti Sen
May 05, 2025 01:51 PM IST

Prince Harry said in a recent interview that King Charles "won't speak to me" even though the Duke of Sussex wants to reconcile with the royal family.

A royal expert has revealed the "real reason" why King Charles is not speaking to his younger son, Prince Harry, according to GB News. Robert Hardman cited legal concerns rather than personal animosity as the reason behind the rift.

Expert reveals 'real reason' why King Charles isn't talking to Prince Harry (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo, Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)
Expert reveals ‘real reason’ why King Charles isn't talking to Prince Harry (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo, Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

Hardman told the outlet that Charles cannot communicate with Harry because of the Duke of Sussex’s legal battles with the government over security arrangements. Harry said in an explosive BBC interview that the king "won't speak to me" even though the Duke wants to reconcile with the royal family. Harry made the comments after losing his court case over taxpayer-funded police protection.

‘It's what's known as legal jeopardy’

"The reason the King doesn't speak to Harry is because he can't speak to him,” Hardman said. "Harry is suing the King's ministers in the King's courts, and the King is what they call the "fountain of justice" he’s the head of the judiciary. If Harry had a conversation with him about his case, particularly about his security, it would be deeply problematic.”

Hardman added, "We already know Harry has a tendency to immediately repeat private conversations, whether in TV interviews, books, or documentaries. That could completely undermine the case. It's what's known as legal jeopardy. You’ve got the King’s son suing the Government. Harry has said he's no longer going to pursue it through the courts, but at the same time, he's talking about an 'establishment stitch-up' and is still lobbying the Home Secretary to get her on side. The King just can’t go anywhere near this. It’s toxic territory for a constitutional monarch who also serves as head of the judiciary. So, he can’t talk to his son."

Harry said in the BBC interview that he had not asked Charles to intervene in his security case, but instead to "step out" of the process. "I've never asked him to intervene. I've asked him to step out. I step out of the way and let the experts do their job," the Duke of Sussex explained.

