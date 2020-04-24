e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / France to test nicotine substitutes as treatment for Covid-19

France to test nicotine substitutes as treatment for Covid-19

The French scientists’ approach runs counter to mainstream thinking on nicotine: The World Health Organization has said smoking probably increases the risk of complications from Covid-19.

world Updated: Apr 24, 2020 15:09 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Doctors Jerome Fichet and Julien Nahum work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 22, 2020.
Doctors Jerome Fichet and Julien Nahum work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 22, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

Researchers in France will test whether nicotine could be used to treat Covid-19.

“It’s an interesting possibility,” Health Minister Olivier Veran on France Inter radio. “We’ll know more soon.”

Doctors at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris observed that few Covid-19 patients hospitalized were smokers. They also speculated that the new virus may involve receptors in the body that respond to nicotine. To investigate whether nicotine might have some protective mechanism, they will conduct clinical tests using patches, including one on health-care workers.

The French scientists’ approach runs counter to mainstream thinking on nicotine: The World Health Organization has said smoking probably increases the risk of complications from Covid-19.

The idea isn’t to get more people addicted to nicotine or smoking, which kills about 70,000 people each year in France.

“There are substitutes to nicotine that can be developed in laboratories that would enable to avoid its addictive effects,” Veran said.

Separately, Veran pointed to a French study of 170 patients with Covid-19 that suggests people develop enough antibodies to have immunity to the virus.

tags
top news
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Live: Tamil Nadu declares complete lockdown in 5 cities between April 26-29
Live: Tamil Nadu declares complete lockdown in 5 cities between April 26-29
‘Stop wasteful expenditure like bullet trains, focus on Covid-19’: Congress to Centre
‘Stop wasteful expenditure like bullet trains, focus on Covid-19’: Congress to Centre
‘Indians mentally immune to Covid-19’: Chinese expert tells students
‘Indians mentally immune to Covid-19’: Chinese expert tells students
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
Facebook data of over 267 million users leaked on Dark Web: Report
Facebook data of over 267 million users leaked on Dark Web: Report
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news