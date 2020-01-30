e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Gita Sabharwal of India appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand

Gita Sabharwal of India appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand

The UN Resident Coordinator is the highest-ranking representative of the UN development system at the country level.

world Updated: Jan 30, 2020 10:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
United Nations
The UN has appointed Gita Sabharwal of India as the Resident Coordinator in Thailand.
The UN has appointed Gita Sabharwal of India as the Resident Coordinator in Thailand.(UNDP In Sri Lanka/Twitter)
         

The UN has appointed Gita Sabharwal of India as the Resident Coordinator in Thailand.

The UN Resident Coordinator is the highest-ranking representative of the UN development system at the country level. Resident Coordinators lead UN Country Teams and coordinate the world body’s support to countries in implementing the 2030 Agenda. Resident Coordinators are the designated representatives of the UN Secretary-General. They report to the UN chief.

“United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Gita Sabharwal of India as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Thailand, with the host government’s approval,” the UN said in a press release on Wednesday.

Sabharwal brings 25 years of experience in development, peacebuilding, governance and social policy across five Asian countries, including Maldives. She most recently served the UN in Sri Lanka as the Peacebuilding and Development Adviser for nearly seven years.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Sabharwal was The Asia Foundation’s Deputy Country Representative for Maldives and Sri Lanka and has held positions as the Poverty and Policy Adviser for the UK’s Department for International Development in India and Vietnam.

The Asia Foundation is a nonprofit international development organisation committed to improving lives of people across Asia.

Sabharwal holds a master’s degree in development management from UK-based University of Wales and is the author of numerous policy papers on South and South-East Asia.

tags
top news
Prices of three key vegetables unlikely to go down for now
Prices of three key vegetables unlikely to go down for now
Hizbul man held with Davinder to be probed over Pulwama attack
Hizbul man held with Davinder to be probed over Pulwama attack
Coronavirus outbreak may slow China’s growth to 5 % or below, says economist
Coronavirus outbreak may slow China’s growth to 5 % or below, says economist
5 things to watch out for in the budget session of Parliament
5 things to watch out for in the budget session of Parliament
Why Maruti Suzuki is determined to focus on green tech at Auto Expo 2020
Why Maruti Suzuki is determined to focus on green tech at Auto Expo 2020
‘They deserve to get a game’: Kohli hints at changes for remaining matches
‘They deserve to get a game’: Kohli hints at changes for remaining matches
A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, writes President Kovind
A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, writes President Kovind
Huge uptick in India-Australia strategic relationship: Harinder Sidhu | WorldView
Huge uptick in India-Australia strategic relationship: Harinder Sidhu | WorldView
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news