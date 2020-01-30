e-paper
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices amid coronavirus outbreak

Google’s offices in mainland China, where the company’s services are not available, focus on sales and engineering for its advertising business.

Jan 30, 2020
Google said on Wednesday it is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country
         

Alphabet Inc’s <GOOGL.O> Google said on Wednesday it is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country.

The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Google’s offices in mainland China, where the company’s services are not available, focus on sales and engineering for its advertising business.

The flu-like virus has killed over 130 people in China and has set-off alarm across the globe with companies closing stores, putting travel restrictions on employees and warning of a financial hit from slowing business in the world’s most populous country.

