Gulf of Oman: 24 rescued after 3 Ships collide amid Iran-Israel tensions, incident ‘not security-related’ | What we know

As the tensions between Iran and Israel intensified on Tuesday with both sides refusing to back down, concerns have increased over the fate of crucial shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. A speed boat passes by oil docks at the port of Kalantari in the city of Chabahar, east of the Strait of Hormuz. (Reuters File)

As US President Donald Trump cut short his visit to Canada and warned Iranians to evacuate Tehran, several photos surfaced showing three ships on fire in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz.

Though there was no official word on the fire incident near the Gulf of Oman, British maritime security firm Ambrey said it was aware of an incident 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Here is all you need to know about the fire incident in Hormuz Strait:

- The incident resulted after a ship collided with two other vessels sailing near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported shipping sources as saying.

- Earlier in the day, British maritime security firm said the cause of the incident was not security-related.

- The UAE coast guard said it had evacuated 24 people from oil tanker ADALYNN following the collision in the Gulf of Oman.

- It also said that the 24 crew members were taken to Khor Fakkan port in the UAE using search and rescue boats.

- The incident unfolded earlier on Tuesday as Iran and Israel exchanged attacks for a fifth day following Israel's launch of widescale strikes on Friday.

- As the tensions between the two countries escalated, Iran on Sunday said it was considering closing the Strait of Hormuz.

- Strait of Hormuz is the narrow waterway between Oman and Iran. The strait, just 33 kilometers wide, is a crucial link between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

- The strategic route is crucial for shipping in the region as around a fifth of the global oil shipments pass via the strait each year.