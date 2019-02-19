LIVE BLOG
LIVE updates: Imran Khan denies Pakistan’s role in Pulwama attack
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is making an address about Pulwama incident.
1:42 pm IST
Will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan: Imran
“It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence. I want to tell Indian govt that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan,” said Imran Khan
1:41 pm IST
India is acting as the judge, jury and execution: Imran Khan
“India is saying that it will teach us a lesson. They are acting as the judge, jury and execution. What do they thing that Pakistan will not retaliate. Pakistan will retaliate,” said Imran Khan.
1:32 pm IST
Imran Khan denies Pakistan’s role in Pulwama attack
Imran Khan denied Pakistan’s role in Pulwama attack and said that “India is blaming Pakistan for Pulwama attacks without any proof.”