LIVE updates: Imran Khan denies Pakistan’s role in Pulwama attack

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is making an address about Pulwama incident.

Follow Live updates here:

1:42 pm IST Will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan: Imran “It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence. I want to tell Indian govt that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan,” said Imran Khan





1:41 pm IST India is acting as the judge, jury and execution: Imran Khan “India is saying that it will teach us a lesson. They are acting as the judge, jury and execution. What do they thing that Pakistan will not retaliate. Pakistan will retaliate,” said Imran Khan.



