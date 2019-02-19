 LIVE updates: Imran Khan denies Pakistan’s role in Pulwama attack
LIVE BLOG

LIVE updates: Imran Khan denies Pakistan’s role in Pulwama attack

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is making an address about Pulwama incident.

By HT Correspondent | Feb 19, 2019 13:52 IST
highlights

Follow Live updates here:

1:42 pm IST

Will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan: Imran

“It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence. I want to tell Indian govt that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan,” said Imran Khan

1:41 pm IST

India is acting as the judge, jury and execution: Imran Khan

“India is saying that it will teach us a lesson. They are acting as the judge, jury and execution. What do they thing that Pakistan will not retaliate. Pakistan will retaliate,” said Imran Khan.

1:32 pm IST

Imran Khan denies Pakistan’s role in Pulwama attack

Imran Khan denied Pakistan’s role in Pulwama attack and said that “India is blaming Pakistan for Pulwama attacks without any proof.”