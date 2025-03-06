In a first, US engages Hamas in secret talks over hostage release amid uncertain ceasefire

The United States has been conducting secret talks with the militant Palestinian group Hamas to secure the release of American hostages seized in Israel, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources within The White House. Adam Boehler met Hamas officials in Doha in recent weeks to secure the release of American national Edan Alexander, believed to be the last living American hostage held captive by the militant group.(Reuters file)

Washington has avoided direct engagement with the militant group, which was designated by the State Department as a terrorist organization in 1997. Direct engagement with the militant group marks yet another foreign policy shift under the Trump administration, which has proposed to take over and redevelop the war-ravaged Gaza Strip by displacing the Palestinian people.

Also read | 'Release all hostages or else...': Trump's final warning to Hamas

The White House confirmed that US hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler has the authority to talk directly with Hamas. “When it comes to the negotiations that you're referring to, first of all, the special envoy who's engaged in those negotiations does have the authority,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Boehler met Hamas officials in Doha in recent weeks to secure the release of American national Edan Alexander, believed to be the last living American hostage held captive by the militant group. A broader deal to release all remaining hostages and a broader ceasefire was also discussed, Reuters reported.

Leavitt emphasised that Israel was consulted and described the effort as part of Trump's “good faith effort to do what's right for the American people.” It was unclear whether Tel Aviv was consulted before or after the talks.

Hamas confirms talks

Hamas officials, who wished to remain anonymous, also confirmed talks with US officials and said that two direct meetings were held in recent days in Qatar's capital.

“Several communications took place between Hamas and various American communication channels, the latest being with a US envoy and discussed the issue of Israeli prisoners who hold American citizenship, both the living and the deceased,” said a Hamas official

Israel, which considers Hamas a terrorist organization, has refused to hold direct talks with the militant group so far. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement saying, “Israel has expressed to the United States its position regarding direct talks with Hamas.”