Ind vs Pak: Aircraft with ‘Release Imran Khan’ banner circles stadium during the match in New York

The high-profile match of India vs Pakistan was held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. The game initially had its hiccups as the toss got delayed by half an hour due to rain and the game got delayed by 45 minutes from the time of schedule. The much-awaited match between the arch-rivals began with Pakistan winning the toss, Team India won the game by a whisker. While the exciting game score grabbed eyeballs, many of the audience at the stadium noticed a plane flying above the Nassau County Stadium. “Release Imran Khan” banner flies over the stadium in New York(X/@PTIofficial)

“Release Imran Khan” banner flies over the stadium in New York

During the crucial cricket match between India and Pakistan, the audience witnessed a plane flying overhead with the message “Release Imran Khan.” The banner urged the release of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and the venue for the message was fitting as he was a former player and captain of the Pakistan National cricket team. As reported by ANI, the aircraft was witnessed during the second rain break. The news agency also shared a video of the same on their account on social media platform X. The video has since been re-shared online by many users of the micro-blogging platform including the political party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) whose former chairman was Khan.

The people responsible for the plane and banner are likely to be supporters of the former Prime Minister but their identities remain unknown

Witnesses of the akin incident

This is not the first time the banner was witnessed by people asking for the release of Khan. According to Firstpost, right before the match in New York, A fan was spotted asking Mohammad Rizwan to sign a poster with the slogan “Release Imran Khan". Since August of last year, Khan has been serving time in prison with his wife Bushra for several felonies charged against him. These felonies include involvement in the Toshakhana corruption case, cipher case and un-Islamic marriage charges.