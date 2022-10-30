Watch: Canada's Trudeau joins rally in support of Iran protests. Explains why

Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau marched along with protesters in Ottawa on Saturday in support of anti-hijab demonstrations in Iran that have continued for more than 40 days.

"The women in Iran, daughters and the grandmothers and the allies... they are not forgotten," Justin Trudeau said.

"We will stand with you. I'll march with you, I will hold hands with you. We will continue to stand with this beautiful community," he added before ending his speech with Persian slogans.

Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, also joined the protest saying, "I stand with you because when one woman's right is being denied, it is a sign of disrespect for all women."

“And we will leave no sister behind,” she added.

“We know there are people who have benefited from the corrupt and horrific regime in #Iran and who are hiding amongst this community using the riches they stole from Iranian people to live a good life in #Canada, well we say no more!” @JustinTrudeau #IranRevolution2022 pic.twitter.com/S5bhAhWT5V — Bita Milanian (@BitaMilanian) October 29, 2022

Iran has been gripped by over six weeks of protests that began when Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody after her arrest for not wearing hijab properly by the country's controversial morality police.

Thousands also protested in Paris and throughout France this week in support of Iran demonstrations.

