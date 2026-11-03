Iran says prepared to 'respond forcefully' after US launches fresh strikes: Report

Iran on Tuesday said it is prepared to “respond forcefully” to any strikes from the United States in the region and beyond after Washington reportedly launched fresh strikes on Qeshm Island. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday, just as US President Donald Trump publicly played down the possibility of renewed war. (AFP) Speaking to Reuters, a senior Iranian official stated that Tehran will react if the US continues to strike, adding that the two nations are "far from reaching a deal" to end the ongoing conflict. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday, just as US President Donald Trump publicly played down the possibility of renewed war.

Deep Dive What did Iran say it would do after the reported US strikes on Qeshm Island? Why is Qeshm Island significant in the reported US strikes? Could US-Iran talks prevent further strikes?

The US strike also came as Trump, who faces a contested midterm, hinted at a diplomatic breakthrough in the talks with Tehran. Also Read | Trump yet to decide on Iran, prefers diplomatic solution over military action, says US State Secretary